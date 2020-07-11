/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:26 AM
74 Apartments for rent in Ridgewood, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgewood
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Midland Park
345 DARTMOUTH ST
345 Dartmouth Street, Midland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, in sought after Wyckoff...Large Rooms, Featuring a brand New Kitchen with granite counter tops and tile back-splash, New/Updated through-out,including Paint, Floors, Recessed Lighting, Deck...
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
76 VAN WINKLE AVE
76 Van Winkle Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome to this renovated craftsman style home located in the desirable town of Hawthorne. It offers a welcoming front porch and 3 levels of living area, ample parking large yard, patio and garage.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgewood
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
20 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
79-93 Montgomery St 4F
79 Montgomery St, Paterson, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1136 sqft
79-93 Montgomery Street Unit 4F - Property Id: 245319 Located 30 minutes away from NYC driving. This condo is a large open space with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
92 ELLISON ST
92 Ellison Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent! All stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit. No need to step out to do laundry. Forced hot air and central air.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgewood
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
34 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Clark
280 Clark Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clark at Hackensack redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Hackensack, NJ and still being only minutes away from New York City. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,335
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
39 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,901
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
183 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,925
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
17 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,650
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,880
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,356
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
5 Units Available
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Tenafly
Stonegarth Apartments
30 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
StoneGarth Apartments are located in the picturesque town of Tenafly, New Jersey offers spacious, upscale one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
River Edge
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,347
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Similar Pages
Ridgewood Apartments with BalconyRidgewood Apartments with GarageRidgewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRidgewood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJGlen Ridge, NJ