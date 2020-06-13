61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ridgewood, NJ
"Within the Jersey City shed, the engine coughs and shakes its head […] Subtly and certainly I feel that Glen Rock welcomes us to her. And silent Ridgewood seems to stir and smile, because she knows the train has brought her children back again." (-Joyce Kilmer, "The Twelve-Forty-Five")
Home to an upscale community in Bergen County, Ridgewood is approximately 30 minutes outside of midtown Manhattan. Close enough to visit New York in under an hour, it's also far enough that you could enjoy a peaceful and quiet suburban life. Ranked 26th in Money Magazine's "Best Places to Live" in America, 2011. See more
Finding an apartment in Ridgewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.