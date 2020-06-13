Apartment List
/
NJ
/
ridgewood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ridgewood, NJ

Finding an apartment in Ridgewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgewood
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
Studio
$1,950
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgewood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Westwood
4 Units Available
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,673
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
915 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,812
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
975 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
Fair Lawn
3 Units Available
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
359 Hamilton Ave 211
359 Hamilton Avenue, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1000 sqft
Unit 211 Available 07/01/20 Brand New 1 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 285890 NEWLY BUILT APARTMENTS FOR RENT 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS AVAILABLE 1 BEDROOM IS 1650-1750 2 BEDROOM IS 1900 NO SECURITY DEPOSIT AND ONE MONTH FREE MODERN DESIGN WOOD

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
274 Governor St 123
274 Governor Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Brand New 3 beds 2 bath condos - Property Id: 246398 Brand New 3 bedroom condos !!! 2 baths Best Condos in Paterson Nj Hard wood floors thru out Ceramic tile floors in bathroom $2500 month rent noting included Must make at least 6700 total house

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
26 Pennington St
26 Pennington Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apt 1 Available 06/01/20 Very spacious 5 bedroom/2 full bathroom apartment available in Paterson, NJ! Hurry, Don't wait!! Apartment is located near school on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a 2 family house. Apply TODAY at WWW.BLUEONYXMANAGEMENT.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgewood
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
44 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
East Rutherford
12 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
East Hill
36 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$2,537
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Englewood South
18 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Leonia
6 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
660 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
Riverside
35 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Bergenfield
12 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,910
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Wood - Ridge
23 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,645
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Lodi
1 Unit Available
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
City Guide for Ridgewood, NJ

"Within the Jersey City shed, the engine coughs and shakes its head […] Subtly and certainly I feel that Glen Rock welcomes us to her. And silent Ridgewood seems to stir and smile, because she knows the train has brought her children back again." (-Joyce Kilmer, "The Twelve-Forty-Five")

Home to an upscale community in Bergen County, Ridgewood is approximately 30 minutes outside of midtown Manhattan. Close enough to visit New York in under an hour, it's also far enough that you could enjoy a peaceful and quiet suburban life. Ranked 26th in Money Magazine's "Best Places to Live" in America, 2011. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ridgewood, NJ

Finding an apartment in Ridgewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Ridgewood 1 BedroomsRidgewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ridgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Ridgewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJGlen Ridge, NJ
Elmsford, NYRidgefield Park, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJBoonton, NJWood-Ridge, NJNyack, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College