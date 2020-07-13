Apartment List
134 Apartments for rent in Ridgewood, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ridgewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.

1 Unit Available
662 GROVE ST
662 Grove Street, Ridgewood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Close to school.Parks, shopping 4 bedroom 2 bath House for rent, House offers beautiful renovated kitchen and baths.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgewood

1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
120 Frederick Ave 2
120 Frederick Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
Waldwick
29 Cleveland Ave
29 Cleveland Avenue, Waldwick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
Large and spacious 3 bedroom unit located near transportation, center of town, schools and more. Hardwood flooring throughout Use of yard and attached garage.

1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
76 VAN WINKLE AVE
76 Van Winkle Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome to this renovated craftsman style home located in the desirable town of Hawthorne. It offers a welcoming front porch and 3 levels of living area, ample parking large yard, patio and garage.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgewood
Verified

13 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
Verified

21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

5 Units Available
Westwood
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,848
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
915 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Westwood
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,913
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

3 Units Available
Fair Lawn
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.

1 Unit Available
Haledon
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1347 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New York in just 15 min.

1 Unit Available
460 CEDAR LN
460 Cedar Ln, Bergen County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 460 CEDAR LN in Bergen County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Prospect Park
263 N 13TH PL
263 North 13th Place, Prospect Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely well maintained first floor apartment located on a quiet dead end street features two bedroom, EIK and full bath will complete your first floor.

1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.

1 Unit Available
57 FROMM CT
57 Fromm Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1122 sqft
ALL ROOMS ARE SPACIOUS - BRIGHT & SUNNY, WALL TO WALL CARPETING. MODERN IN EAT IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY ROOMIN UNIT. PLENTY OF PARKING. EASY COMMUTE FROM ROUTE 287 AND ROUTE 208. BOARDING FRANKLIN LAKES & WYCKOFF.

1 Unit Available
Emerson
86 JEFFERSON AVE
86 Jefferson Avenue, Emerson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
This 3 br 1 bath rental is freshly Painted. has mod Eat-in kitchen, has newer W/D,Dish washer, Refrig., Cook-top & Oven, 2 W/Ac units. Fully carpeted and newer heating unit. Laundry in Basement. Secure Storage in basement. Use of yard.

1 Unit Available
Lakeview
370-372 DELAWARE AVE
370-372 Delaware Avenue, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful, charming, and clean home located in the desirable Lakeview area of Paterson with 2 Parking spots next to major highways. Don't miss out on living in this lovely neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
140 Dickinson Manor
140 Dickinson Lane, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1626 sqft
WINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished. This 2 bed 2 bath is a gorgeous New Construction, wide plank flooring, w/d in unit, NEST thermostats, high ceilings, Corian Island, and backsplash, S/S appliances.

1 Unit Available
Maywood
465 Oak Avenue
465 Oak Avenue, Maywood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Wonderful location, completely renovated inside and out! Gorgeous, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with large eat in kitchen featuring stainless appliances, quartz counters and pantry, light and bright living room, spacious bedroom and

1 Unit Available
Eastside
458 EAST 29TH ST
458 E 29th St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
!! PATERSON'S 3 BEDROOM GEM IS ON THE MARKET !! Take Advantage of this great Rental Opportunity in Paterson, NJ! This 2nd floor unit welcomes you to an open layout large living room with large windows and carpet, kitchen with refrigerator, stove,

1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:

1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful

1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
41 N 15 ST
41 N 15th St, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand New Kitchen & Bath updates! This 2nd. floor apartment boasts 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the family room, & bedrooms. Kitchen includes tile floor and brand new cabinets with granite tops.

1 Unit Available
North Haledon
31 LAKE ST
31 Lake Street, North Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 2 bedroom apartment in North Haledon. Features a large eat-in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Located on a quiet dead-end street. Off street parking for 2 cars. NO PETS! Please don't ask.
City Guide for Ridgewood, NJ

"Within the Jersey City shed, the engine coughs and shakes its head […] Subtly and certainly I feel that Glen Rock welcomes us to her. And silent Ridgewood seems to stir and smile, because she knows the train has brought her children back again." (-Joyce Kilmer, "The Twelve-Forty-Five")

Home to an upscale community in Bergen County, Ridgewood is approximately 30 minutes outside of midtown Manhattan. Close enough to visit New York in under an hour, it's also far enough that you could enjoy a peaceful and quiet suburban life. Ranked 26th in Money Magazine's "Best Places to Live" in America, 2011. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ridgewood, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ridgewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

