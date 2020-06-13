90 Apartments for rent in Ridgewood, NJ with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
662 GROVE ST
662 Grove Street, Ridgewood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Close to school.Parks, shopping 4 bedroom 2 bath House for rent, House offers beautiful renovated kitchen and baths.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgewood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,812
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
975 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
9 West prospect st
9 West Prospect Street, Hawthorne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 61558 Large 3 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor , beautiful deck ,and nice view . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
63 Primrose Ln B 63
63 Primrose Lane, Paramus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
3 BEDROOM Side By Side Two Family in Paramus - Property Id: 281570 Beautiful Side By Side Two Family in Fabulous location. Updated Kitchen with Family Room. Sliding Glass Doors to Patio. Finished basement with Summer Kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
177 Fredrick St
177 Fredrick Street, Paramus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1914 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 281590 Best Location! This home features an entry foyer, large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace, formal dining room, also with hardwood, eat in kitchen all on the first floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
41 BROWN AVE
41 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Over sized 2nd & 3rd floor apartment available immediately. Convenient to public transportation. 3rd floor offers additional living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Saddle River
1 Unit Available
2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD
2 Toboggan Ridge, Saddle River, NJ
Studio
$9,000
2 YEAR MIN LEASE NO EXCEPTIONS !! FURNISHINGS HAVE BEEN REMOVED. Pool & ground maintenance included. A Timeless, meticulous estate, 2 prime acs. Prestigious Million $, High Ridge location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
41 N 15 ST
41 N 15th St, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand New Kitchen & Bath updates! This 2nd. floor apartment boasts 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the family room, & bedrooms. Kitchen includes tile floor and brand new cabinets with granite tops.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
179 BREWSTER RD
179 Brewster Road, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
3000 sqft
END UNIT IN A LUXURY TOWNHOME COMPLEX! "CHATHAM MODEL" ONLY THE BEST! OVER 3000 SQ FT OF COMFORT AND STYLE, 2 STORY ENTRANCE FOYER, RECESSED LIGHTS,WOOD RAILINGS, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ FIREPLACE AND DINING ROOM, ULRICH DESIGNED KITCHEN W/
Results within 10 miles of Ridgewood
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
Riverside
33 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Hill
35 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$2,497
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
$
2 Units Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,852
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
17 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,635
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bergenfield
13 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,915
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,440
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
City Guide for Ridgewood, NJ

"Within the Jersey City shed, the engine coughs and shakes its head […] Subtly and certainly I feel that Glen Rock welcomes us to her. And silent Ridgewood seems to stir and smile, because she knows the train has brought her children back again." (-Joyce Kilmer, "The Twelve-Forty-Five")

Home to an upscale community in Bergen County, Ridgewood is approximately 30 minutes outside of midtown Manhattan. Close enough to visit New York in under an hour, it's also far enough that you could enjoy a peaceful and quiet suburban life. Ranked 26th in Money Magazine's "Best Places to Live" in America, 2011. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ridgewood, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ridgewood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

