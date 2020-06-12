180 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rahway, NJ

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
763 W GRAND AVE
763 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the first floor. It has the ambience of living in a single family home. There's a spacious eat in kitchen and a separate dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
691-95 W GRAND AVE
691-95 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 story 4 bedroom, 1 full bath, eat in kitchen, off street parking, tenant responsible for all utilities, close to public transportation.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
277 Murray st
277 Murray Street, Rahway, NJ
Beautiful House in good condition, kitchen and 3 bedroom away you. Don't miss this opportunity. Close to Rahway Train Station with direct line to NYC. Quit neighborhood ,Washer And Dryer in Basement come with the rent

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
803 W. Inman Ave.
803 West Inman Avenue, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1300 sqft
Inman Height whole house rental! Beautifully renovated kitchen and 3 bedrooms await you. Don't let this opportunity get away. Close to Rahway Train Station with direct line to NYC. Beautiful backyard included.

Last updated November 15 at 05:23am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1779-83 NEWTON ST
1779-83 Newton Street, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous fully renovated duplex unit in a excellent location close to transportation, includes 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms with beautiful wood floors and fully finished basement Nice open layout big eat-in kitchen and full finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
431 N STILES ST
431 North Stiles Street, Linden, NJ
Available June 1st, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home rental (mother & daughter). Move in ready home is hardwood floor throughout 1st foor. Lovely enclosed porch for entertainment.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10 HARRISON ST
10 Harrison Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFULLY & COMPLETELY REDONE IN 2019 3 BEDROOM, 2nd fl. APT.
Verified

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,725
1348 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1027 COLUMBUS AVE
1027 Columbus Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
139 WASHINGTON AVE
139 Washington Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION- Be the first one to live in this beautiful new house, featuring spacious livingroom/dinningroom with slice doors, Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops . 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
46 wright street
46 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family Home for Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 78725 5 bed 2 full bath single family home for rent in iselin, nj Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78725 Property Id 78725 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795566)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
17 Wright St
17 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family Home For Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 215798 Single family House For Rent is available immediately, Very close to Metropark train station, Oak tree road, Asian Grocery stores, major highways. Please Call for more details.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
777 CENTRAL AVE
777 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move right into this spacious charming 3 bedroom rental with soaring 10 foot ceilings and beautiful wood moldings and floors. The space here is tremendous - 4 Floors! First floor features living room dining room, kitchen and a den.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Garwood
1 Unit Available
563 SPRUCE AVE
563 Spruce Avenue, Garwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
Large 2nd floor unit with 3 bedrooms, newer kitchen, SS appliances, 1 full and 1 half bath, ample closet space.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Kenliworth
1 Unit Available
203 N 14TH ST
203 North 14th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Newer 3 bedroom 2nd floor apartment. This apartment features brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new hardwood floors, and a newer washer/dryer. Nothing to do but move right in!

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
903 CHANDLER AVE
903 Chandler Avenue, Linden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome home to this move in ready renovated 3 bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor. There's an updated eat in kitchen with stunning new cabinets as well as an updated bathroom. TWO PARKING SPACES; STORAGE.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
315 LIVINGSTON ST
315 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Recently updated 2nd floor unit w wood floors t/o! Great central location minutes to downtown Westfield. Central AC, 1 car garage & SS appliances. Easy access to mass trans, shopping & restaurants! Pictures coming soon..

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Kenliworth
1 Unit Available
301 N 8th
301 North 8th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
Total renovation in this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom duplex. This rental features: 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, an unfinished basement and attic for storage, and a washer/ dryer(AS IS) NO PETS OR SMOKING!

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Roselle
1 Unit Available
230-232 west 1st ave roselle
230-232 West 1st Avenue, Roselle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - Local to bus transportation as well as connecting routes to local train stations The apartment offers all-new amenities such as central heating and cooling* The property offers Central Heating/ Cooling.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Garwood
1 Unit Available
70 4TH AVE 1st Floor
70 4th Avenue, Garwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
MUST SEE This spacious,desirable 1st Floor living, 3 lg. Bdrms, 1 bth, EIK, DSW, LR, DR, gleaming HARDWOOD FLRS, BBHW heating, LG full finished carpeted basement w/ Dry Bar walkout to lg.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Roselle Park
1 Unit Available
143 E COLFAX AVE
143 Colfax Avenue East, Roselle Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a split level home. At the end of the grade level entry is a full bath w/a hook-up for a washer & a multi purpose rm. On the first floor is the living rm and dining L, and EI kitchen. The 2nd level has two large brs and a full bath.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
451 CRAWFORD TER
451 Crawford Terrace, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Corner Property in a desirable neighborhood, close to major highway, BBQ patio area, freshly painted, laundry room in the basement, Vacant, NTN required, 7mns to Beth Israel hospital

June 2020 Rahway Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rahway Rent Report. Rahway rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rahway rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rahway rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Rahway rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Rahway stand at $1,313 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,565 for a two-bedroom. Rahway's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Rahway throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rahway

    Rent growth in Rahway has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rahway is less affordable for renters.

    • Rahway's median two-bedroom rent of $1,565 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Rahway.
    • While rents in Rahway remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rahway than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Rahway is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

