Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Inman Height whole house rental! Beautifully renovated kitchen and 3 bedrooms await you. Don't let this opportunity get away. Close to Rahway Train Station with direct line to NYC. Beautiful backyard included. Washer and dryer in basement come with the rent. The garage is not include, Commission payed by tenant.