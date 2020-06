Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

ANNUAL RENTAL LESS THAN 1 MILE TO BAYHEAD BEACHES! Vacation year round in this beautiful location east of canal near Downtown Pt. Pleasant Beach and Bay head! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is on a quiet, tree lined street and walking distance to Ocean Road Elementary school. Close to all shopping, parks & shore amenities. Unfinished basement with bilco doors & garage included for additional space & storage. Large fenced yard & front porch for relaxing & entertaining. Available for you June 20th