Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:54 AM

211 Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Point Pleasant Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common...

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Still time to book your summer vacation. Available in August, 16k monthly, 4,000 weekly, or $2,200 winter. 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Harvard Avenue
101 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/1 to 9/13 for $2,700 per week or $14K for the entire term. The classic beach cottage is just 2 blocks the beach and boardwalk, great restaurants, homemade ice cream, and fishing.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
1412 Ocean Avenue
1412 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEACH FRONT 3 bedroom 2 bath OCEAN FRONT weekly rental at ''THE BEACH HOUSE'' Saturday to Saturday rental. South of the Boardwalk. Outdoor eating area, grill and private beach access included. Two assigned off street parking spaces in private lot.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rental July 18- August 15 .Two week minimum $15,000. 5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
100 Central Avenue Avenue
100 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
Spend your Summer vacation at the Jersey Shore. Located a block away from Jenkinson's Boardwalk. beautiful beaches and inlet This newly renovated home has all that you need to enjoy your summer vacation.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
305 Baltimore Avenue
305 Baltimore Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Available September for $10,000. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
808 Walnut Avenue
808 Walnut Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,750
Airy and open, this Colonial house with Victorian flourishes is optimally located between the Manasquan River and Point Pleasant Beach for maximum relaxation and fun. With 6 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 New Jersey Avenue
101 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Weekly Summer Rental Rate of $2600/week. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo 1 block to the boardwalk. Full Size Washer and Dryer are included as is 4 beach badges.

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
23 Parkway Avenue
23 Parkway, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
**One Week Left: July 18-25**Spectacular summer rental available in Point Pleasant Beach, 23 Parkway is sure to impress.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
217 Washington Avenue
217 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Unavilable July 11-18 and Aug 1-154 Beach Badges providedWalk to beach and boardwalk - 1 first floor Bedroom and Bath 3 on 2nd floor2 queens 2 Twins and a full Sleeps 9Linens are provided alsoOut door grill and Patio furniture and out door

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
100 New Jersey Avenue
100 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
Enjoy the Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall in this magnificent Victorian with 2 wrap-around porches. This home is only 2 short blocks to the boardwalk & beach. Soak in the ocean views and breezes from the open porches.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
1618 Beacon Lane
1618 Beacon Lane, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,900
4160 sqft
Oceanfront home with breathtaking views from large decks on all levels. Home features open floor plan, elevator, wet bar, master suite w/deck and F/P, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, sleeps 12. Linens are included.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
213 Washington Avenue
213 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
NEWLY RENOVATED SUMMER RENTAL...Just 2 blocks from the beach. Close to Point Pleasant boardwalk, restaurants and entertainment. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, newly updated bedrooms and bath and kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
312 New Jersey Avenue
312 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1112 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained weekly summer rental is available for $2,200 per week and has two bedrooms, 1.5 new baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen, living room, large family room & laundry room. Available August 1st.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
300 Elizabeth Avenue
300 Elizabeth Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
One week left at This Spectacular Weekly Summer Rental Over Looking Lake of the Lilies. July 25th-August 1st. This Home Boasts Ocean and Lake Views, Hardwood Floors, Designer Kitchen, Two Story Master Bedroom with Loft.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
204 Randall Avenue
204 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available 8/22-8/29 & 8/29-9/7 for $3,500/week. Reconstructed home in desirable Point Pleasant Beach - walking distance to the ocean and boardwalk. Private fenced in backyard with paver patio and a covered patio area.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
127 Trenton Avenue
127 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2054 sqft
Summer Rental! Rented 7/4-7/18. Waterfront, newly built & 2 blocks to the beach! This 4 BR, 2.5 BA home sits on the banks of Silver Lake & has tranquil water views from nearly every room.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
916 Bay Avenue
916 Bay Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pt Pleasant Beach YEAR ROUND RENTAL ~ 2 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment in pristine condition featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
122 Ocean Avenue
122 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly renovated duplex is located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. This first floor unit is apox. 1000 sq/ft. with 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room with a pull out sofa, kitchen, dining area, laundry and a private deck.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
303 Philadelphia Avenue
303 Philadelphia Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
THIS 4 BEDROOM,2 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH IS IN A QUIET SECTION OF TOWN.WALK TO THE BRADSHAW BEACH AND INCLUDED IS 8 BEACH BADGES. IT IS CLOSE TO THE TOWN AND RESTAURANTS. FABULOUS BACK YARD.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
402 Elizabeth Avenue
402 Elizabeth Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL IN POINT PLEASANT BEACH. HAS A WONDERFUL LOCATION LOOKING AT THE LAKE OF LOUISE.USE THE PRIVATE BEACH DOWN THE STREET WITH 10 BEACH BADGES INCLUDED.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
304 Washington Avenue
304 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Featured Listing - PRICE IS A WEEKLY RATE. Spectacular home just blocks from the beach, with pool and spacious patio in backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
239 Ocean Avenue
239 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $2,200 . 3 bedroom ranch home, sleeps 8, home is across the street from Point Pleasant Beach and a block away from Jenkins Boardwalk.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Point Pleasant Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

