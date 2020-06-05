All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Last updated June 5 2020

808 Walnut Avenue

808 Walnut Avenue · (732) 946-9200
Location

808 Walnut Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$18,750

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Airy and open, this Colonial house with Victorian flourishes is optimally located between the Manasquan River and Point Pleasant Beach for maximum relaxation and fun. With 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a spacious backyard with an in-ground pool this rental is well equipped for a getaway. If you're not in the mood for sand and surf, Point Pleasant is also home to Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Aquarium. The rental itself has the feeling of a seaside resort, blending a modern layout with rustic, welcoming elements. Relax in the living room with ample seating, expand your culinary prowess in the well-equipped kitchen, and enjoy recounting your adventures in Point Pleasant over a meal in the French door flanked dining room and end the night having laughed a game of billiards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Walnut Avenue have any available units?
808 Walnut Avenue has a unit available for $18,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 808 Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 808 Walnut Avenue's amenities include parking, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 Walnut Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 808 Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 808 Walnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 808 Walnut Avenue does offer parking.
Does 808 Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Walnut Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 808 Walnut Avenue has a pool.
Does 808 Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Walnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Walnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
