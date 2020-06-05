808 Walnut Avenue

Amenities

Airy and open, this Colonial house with Victorian flourishes is optimally located between the Manasquan River and Point Pleasant Beach for maximum relaxation and fun. With 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a spacious backyard with an in-ground pool this rental is well equipped for a getaway. If you're not in the mood for sand and surf, Point Pleasant is also home to Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Aquarium. The rental itself has the feeling of a seaside resort, blending a modern layout with rustic, welcoming elements. Relax in the living room with ample seating, expand your culinary prowess in the well-equipped kitchen, and enjoy recounting your adventures in Point Pleasant over a meal in the French door flanked dining room and end the night having laughed a game of billiards.