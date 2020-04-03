All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
303 Central Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

303 Central Avenue

303 Central Avenue · (732) 295-0018
Location

303 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit SEASONAL WEEKLY · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

SUMMER RENTAL 3 BLOCKS TO BEACH Weekly rates are $3,600. Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in an excellent location close to boardwalk, train, shopping, & downtown Point Pleasant Beach! Hardwood floors on the 1st level with a bedroom, full bath, & open floor plan. Living room has a gas fireplace & the kitchen is open & leads to a deck off dining area. The 50x150 yard is fully fenced with a patio and parking area directly under the home. The 2nd level has 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and the Master has a Jacuzzi tub. Washer/dryer are conveniently located near upstairs bedrooms, and each room has a deck. There is a front porch and a back yard cabana. Make your reservation today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Central Avenue have any available units?
303 Central Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 Central Avenue have?
Some of 303 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
303 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 303 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 303 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 303 Central Avenue does offer parking.
Does 303 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 303 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 303 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 303 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
