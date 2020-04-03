303 Central Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SUMMER RENTAL 3 BLOCKS TO BEACH Weekly rates are $3,600. Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in an excellent location close to boardwalk, train, shopping, & downtown Point Pleasant Beach! Hardwood floors on the 1st level with a bedroom, full bath, & open floor plan. Living room has a gas fireplace & the kitchen is open & leads to a deck off dining area. The 50x150 yard is fully fenced with a patio and parking area directly under the home. The 2nd level has 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and the Master has a Jacuzzi tub. Washer/dryer are conveniently located near upstairs bedrooms, and each room has a deck. There is a front porch and a back yard cabana. Make your reservation today.