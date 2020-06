Amenities

Don't Miss this This Spectacular Weekly Summer Rental Over Looking Lake of the Lilies. This Home Boasts Ocean and Lake Views, Hardwood Floors, Designer Kitchen, Two Story Master Bedroom with Loft. Huge Patio for Outside Dining and Entertaining, In ground Pool and Tiki Bar. One Block to the Beach and close to Shopping and Restaurants. Available Last 2 weeks of the summer 8/22-9/7. Price is $7500 per week.