All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Find more places like 127 Trenton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
/
127 Trenton Avenue
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:53 PM

127 Trenton Avenue

127 Trenton Avenue · (732) 616-3729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Point Pleasant Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

127 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Summer Rental! Waterfront, newly built & 2 blocks to the beach! This 4 BR, 2.5 BA home sits on the banks of Silver Lake & has tranquil water views from nearly every room. Features include HW floors, new kit w/ granite counters & breakfast bar, living room, dining room, nice size family room, master suite, updated baths, great water front patio & oversized yard, just perfect for all your outdoor fun & entertaining, garage & plenty of off street parking. Sorry no pets. June & Sept avail @ $3,000 per week, July & August @ $4,000 per week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Trenton Avenue have any available units?
127 Trenton Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Trenton Avenue have?
Some of 127 Trenton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Trenton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
127 Trenton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Trenton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 127 Trenton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 127 Trenton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 127 Trenton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 127 Trenton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Trenton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Trenton Avenue have a pool?
No, 127 Trenton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 127 Trenton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 127 Trenton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Trenton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Trenton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Trenton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Trenton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 127 Trenton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Point Pleasant Beach 1 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Beach 2 Bedrooms
Point Pleasant Beach Apartments with BalconyPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Point Pleasant Beach Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
Toms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity