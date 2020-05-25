127 Trenton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Summer Rental! Waterfront, newly built & 2 blocks to the beach! This 4 BR, 2.5 BA home sits on the banks of Silver Lake & has tranquil water views from nearly every room. Features include HW floors, new kit w/ granite counters & breakfast bar, living room, dining room, nice size family room, master suite, updated baths, great water front patio & oversized yard, just perfect for all your outdoor fun & entertaining, garage & plenty of off street parking. Sorry no pets. June & Sept avail @ $3,000 per week, July & August @ $4,000 per week.