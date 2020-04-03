All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Find more places like 122 Ocean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
/
122 Ocean Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

122 Ocean Avenue

122 Ocean Avenue · (732) 797-9001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Point Pleasant Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

122 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 , 1st Fl Summer Rental · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
This newly renovated duplex is located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. This first floor unit is apox. 1000 sq/ft. with 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room with a pull out sofa, kitchen, dining area, laundry and a private deck. Included with this rental are 4 beach badges, linens, towels, and all necessities that you will need to enjoy your summer vacation. Also included is WIFI, A/C, beach toys, BBQ and There is also a private parking spot. Beach Block! Walking distance to the inlet, boardwalk, restaurants & Aquarium. Book Now!! Holidays such as Memorial, 4th of July and Labor day will be at $400 per day. 4 day minimum stay

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
122 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 122 Ocean Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
122 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 122 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 122 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 122 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 122 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 122 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 122 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 122 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 Ocean Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 122 Ocean Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Point Pleasant Beach 1 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Beach 2 Bedrooms
Point Pleasant Beach Apartments with BalconyPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Point Pleasant Beach Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
Toms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity