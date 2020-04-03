122 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

This newly renovated duplex is located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. This first floor unit is apox. 1000 sq/ft. with 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room with a pull out sofa, kitchen, dining area, laundry and a private deck. Included with this rental are 4 beach badges, linens, towels, and all necessities that you will need to enjoy your summer vacation. Also included is WIFI, A/C, beach toys, BBQ and There is also a private parking spot. Beach Block! Walking distance to the inlet, boardwalk, restaurants & Aquarium. Book Now!! Holidays such as Memorial, 4th of July and Labor day will be at $400 per day. 4 day minimum stay