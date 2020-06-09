115 Randall Avenue

Amenities

WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental . You won't find another rental like this custom home with wood floors throughout, CAC, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with equisite tile work. Live the dream. Watch fireworks from balcony WALK to beach!! 2 Boat slips NO Pets No Groups. This is a beautiful custom home built 2015. 2 person Kayak included. 3 car garage and 5 street parking passes . Walk everywhere from this gorgeous home. Great place to take long bike rides too. Linens, towels, fully equipped kitchen supplied. washer dryer. 1st floor bedroom and full bath access. Yard has an awning for shade. bring your jet ski or boat. drop a canoe or paddle boa