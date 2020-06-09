All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue

115 Randall Avenue · (732) 449-8886 ext. 223
Location

115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit $4500wk month Aug Avail · Avail. now

$9,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental . You won't find another rental like this custom home with wood floors throughout, CAC, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with equisite tile work. Live the dream. Watch fireworks from balcony WALK to beach!! 2 Boat slips NO Pets No Groups. This is a beautiful custom home built 2015. 2 person Kayak included. 3 car garage and 5 street parking passes . Walk everywhere from this gorgeous home. Great place to take long bike rides too. Linens, towels, fully equipped kitchen supplied. washer dryer. 1st floor bedroom and full bath access. Yard has an awning for shade. bring your jet ski or boat. drop a canoe or paddle boa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Randall Avenue have any available units?
115 Randall Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Randall Avenue have?
Some of 115 Randall Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Randall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 Randall Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Randall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 Randall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 115 Randall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 Randall Avenue does offer parking.
Does 115 Randall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Randall Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Randall Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 Randall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 Randall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 Randall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Randall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Randall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Randall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Randall Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
