101 Harvard Avenue

SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/1 to 9/13 for $2,700 per week or $14K for the entire term. The classic beach cottage is just 2 blocks the beach and boardwalk, great restaurants, homemade ice cream, and fishing. Newer washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator! Enjoy the board games, books, cable TV and internet. Wonderful enclosed porch with views of Lake Louise. Off-street parking for 4 cars. Each bedroom has AC. Charming family room with flat screen TV. Nice deck with table and chair set as well as a propane grill. Convenient enclosed outdoor shower. Rental includes all utilities and the use of 2 beach badges. Rental sleeps 7 (twin bunk beds, 1 Queen, 1 twin and a pull-out full bed).