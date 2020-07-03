All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
101 Harvard Avenue

101 Harvard Avenue · (732) 221-5673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/1 to 9/13 for $2,700 per week or $14K for the entire term. The classic beach cottage is just 2 blocks the beach and boardwalk, great restaurants, homemade ice cream, and fishing. Newer washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator! Enjoy the board games, books, cable TV and internet. Wonderful enclosed porch with views of Lake Louise. Off-street parking for 4 cars. Each bedroom has AC. Charming family room with flat screen TV. Nice deck with table and chair set as well as a propane grill. Convenient enclosed outdoor shower. Rental includes all utilities and the use of 2 beach badges. Rental sleeps 7 (twin bunk beds, 1 Queen, 1 twin and a pull-out full bed).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
101 Harvard Avenue has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Harvard Avenue have?
Some of 101 Harvard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 101 Harvard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 101 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 101 Harvard Avenue offers parking.
Does 101 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Harvard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Harvard Avenue has units with air conditioning.
