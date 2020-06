Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall in this magnificent Victorian with 2 wrap-around porches. This home is only 2 short blocks to the boardwalk & beach. Soak in the ocean views and breezes from the open porches. A total of 5 bedrooms, 4 have queen beds. The 5th bedroom has twin beds. There is a full size futon in the third floor living room. In all the home sleeps 12. There are living rooms on each of the 3 levels. There are full bathrooms on all levels. A tub/shower on level 1 and stall showers on level 2 & 3. The first & second floors have fully equip kitchens with dining areas plus washers & dryers which makes it perfect for extended families & friends. Rental prices vary seasonally. Short term rentals are preferred. Listing price is the 2020 Summer rate per week. There is