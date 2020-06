Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy, quaint bungalow-type home within walking distance of RUTGERS Busch Campus! Two full bathrooms, and large entertainment space above garage are nice amenities. Full basement, laundry facilities, 2-car garage, and ample off street parking are available, as is a large backyard. Home is the last one on a dead end street, Minutes from High Point Solutions Stadium, Home of RUTGERS sporting events!!