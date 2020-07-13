/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:41 PM
50 Apartments for rent in Piscataway, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
$
4 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
81 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Results within 1 mile of Piscataway
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
28 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,718
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
65 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
16 Units Available
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,606
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,960
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
982 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
634 English Court - 1
634 English Court, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
LUXURY FULLY REBUILT 2 BED 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT AT TRADITIONS SOUTH PLAINFIELD NJ Fully rebuilt brand new interiors kitchen bath room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
5203 HANA ROAD
5203 Hana Road, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1672 sqft
**Available Mid August**. Featuring beautiful townhouse in desirable Victoria Park community with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2 assigned parking spaces. Hardwood through-out the bedrooms. Community amenities include park and pool access.
Results within 5 miles of Piscataway
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
42 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,632
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
99 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Plainfield
401 HWY 22
401 US Highway 22, North Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly renovated two bedroom condo on the second floor; Building 22 unit H. Laundry on site. One assigned parking plus visitor's parking. Included in the rent is heat and water; tenant pays electric.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
39 GALLOP LN
39 Gallop Lane, Six Mile Run, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1689 sqft
Available Sept 1st. Welcome to the highly sought after Countryside community! This gorgeous townhouse-end unit has a full, finished basement that can be used as a home office, exercise and rec room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
50 Fox Rd
50 Fox Rd, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
One-Bedroom apartment available July 1st at Riverview-at-Edison located just minutes from Rt. 1, Rt. 27, and 287. •Applicants must have a 650 credit score and meet a 40% debt to income ratio. •Monthly rent is $1295.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
18 DARTMOUTH AVE, Apt 4A
18 Dartmouth Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ideal Location! Newly beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom unit sits on first floor at the end of private road; overlooking pool, tennis & basketball courts & playground.
Results within 10 miles of Piscataway
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,860
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
44 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
236 pototmac dr
236 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 bedroom 1 bath furnished condo - Property Id: 310214 Conveniently located off I-78 and near NJ Transit. Well maintained and just painted.
Similar Pages
Piscataway 1 BedroomsPiscataway 2 BedroomsPiscataway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPiscataway 3 BedroomsPiscataway Apartments with Balcony
Piscataway Apartments with GaragePiscataway Apartments with GymPiscataway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPiscataway Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPiscataway Apartments with Parking