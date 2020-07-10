/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
100 Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Perth Amboy
363 Federal Court
363 Federal Court, Perth Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Renter's Delight! This incredible 3 bedroom town-home offers 3 levels of luxurious living! Centrally located in the heart of Perth Amboy, this home features 2 full baths, 2 half baths, open-concept living with a large eat-in kitchen, family room
Results within 1 mile of Perth Amboy
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
7262 Amboy Road, #1d
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
5297 Arthur Kill Rd
5297 Arthur Kill Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2192 sqft
Semi attached 3 bedroom home, two levels in great condition. Well kept.Hardwood floors,granite countertop, ss appliances, hookups for washer/dryer. Use of long driveway and backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
1043 Cricket Lane
1043 Cricket Lane, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Awesome Move In Ready Rentall *** Well Maintained * Freshly Painted * Spacious and Bright 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath *** 1st Floor Condo***Hardwood Floors*** Lg. Closets *** Finished Walk-out Basement w/Half Bath, Laundry, and Separate Storage Room.
Results within 5 miles of Perth Amboy
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
46 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Iselin
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Prince's Bay
178 Foster Road
178 Foster Road, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2728 sqft
Gorgeous brand new construction 3 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex apartment in the heart of Princes Bay Staten Island! This stunning 2800+sf apartment features sleek hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom molding, spacious living and dining area, modern
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Woodrow
15 Red Cedar Lane
15 Red Cedar Lane, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,150
2704 sqft
Beautiful Walk-in studio apartment with tiled floor; updated kitchen and bathroom; washer/dryer and A/C included.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Iselin
1910 woodbridge commons way
1910 Woodbridge Commons Way, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
Best location!!! Beautiful 1bd/ba condo for rent - Property Id: 315254 *For rent by owner *One of the best location in a park-like settings! * Move right into this beautiful end unit ground floor condo.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Iselin
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Iselin
55 Gill Lane
55 Gill Lane, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
900 sqft
Fully furnished apartment with brand new appliances and furniture. All utilities included!
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Rahway
717 W MEADOW AVE
717 West Meadow Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Studio
$3,400
Rare rental opportunity! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split situated in the desirable Inman Heights section of Rahway! Open floor plan, new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a center island,
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Carteret
28 WHEELER AVE
28 Wheeler Avenue, Carteret, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for 7/1/2020 occupancy. Hardwood floors throughout, access to backyard, and parking included! Laundry in unit and access to the basement for storage. Tenant is responsible for the first $150 of repairs
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Rahway
81 MONROE ST
81 Monroe St, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1079 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 MONROE ST in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
346 Beverly Drive
346 Beverly Drive, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful single family home with fully fenced in yard is located within one mile of beach, shopping and playgrounds. Washer and dryer included. Central air. Flexibility with move in date. Also listed for sale.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Rahway
41-51 E CHERRY ST
41-51 East Cherry Street, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
A MUST SEE, NICE QUIET UNIT, STAINLESS STEEL,GRANITE,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, DOWNTOWN RAHWAY! WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN STATION NYC.
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Rahway
277 Murray st
277 Murray Street, Rahway, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful House in good condition, kitchen and 3 bedroom away you. Don't miss this opportunity. Close to Rahway Train Station with direct line to NYC. Quit neighborhood ,Washer And Dryer in Basement come with the rent
1 of 13
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
Fords
112 Beverly Hills Ter c
112 Beverly Hills Ter, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 102782 Live LARGE and LOVE It, Luxury condo at Beverly HillsTerr., Woodbridge.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
40 Freeman St 2B
40 Freeman St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,580
575 sqft
1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107 North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
89 Phillip E Frank Way
89 Phillip E Frank Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1982 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Commuter's Dream - Property Id: 315026 The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single-family home with plenty of space to spare.
Results within 10 miles of Perth Amboy
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,020
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ