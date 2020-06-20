Rent Calculator
102 HIGHLAND AVENUE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
102 HIGHLAND AVENUE
102 Highland Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
102 Highland Avenue, Pennsville, NJ 08070
Amenities
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom 1 bath has been recently updated. Close to Convenient Store, Schools, Pizza Shops, Banks and Riverview Beach Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
102 HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Pennsville, NJ
.
Is 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
102 HIGHLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pennsville
.
Does 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
