pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
38 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pennsville, NJ
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
$1,225
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
133 LINCOLN DRIVE
133 Lincoln Drive, Pennsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1028 sqft
3 bedroom ranch style home with large laundry room for rent in the Penn Beach section of Pennsville. Newer carpets and a newer roof. Appliances included (range, 2 refrigerators, washer and dryer). NO smoking in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Pennsville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,588
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
310 W 26th St
310 West 26th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/15/20 310 W 26th St - Property Id: 252964 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252964 Property Id 252964 (RLNE5928970)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Edgemoor
23 S Rodney Drive
23 South Rodney Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3BR/1BA Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint, new range, new washer and dryer, and new carpeting. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm spring evening.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Winder Road
138 Winder Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home! - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home, with Living room and Dining room for rent in New Castle! GREAT Location! DRIVEWAY! WELCOME HOME! *** GORGEOUS Renovation (2020)! ** NEW Kitchen
Results within 10 miles of Pennsville
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$981
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday7/09/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
13 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$959
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
19 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$849
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
8 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Last updated July 9 at 06:15pm
12 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
8 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
977 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$974
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1303 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
