86 FARMINGDALE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage. Home backs up to Riverside Park greenway and features a beautiful, over-sized, fenced-in yard. The ground flr fam room sliders to patio make this home perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. W/D, natl gas BBQ, fire pit included. Dogs welcome. Move right in. Tenant insur required. Credit/backgrnd/criminal checks for each occupant over 18 paid by Tenant. No smoking. LL pays for Exterior/ Lawn Maintenance, Trash. Ten pays gas, elec, heat, water, sewer, snow removal. Avail Aug 8, so all can enjoy the summer and be settled in before school starts. Two-year lease avail. Easy access to Rt 23, restaurants + retail.