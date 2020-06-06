All apartments in Passaic County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

86 FARMINGDALE RD

86 Farmingdale Road · (973) 783-7400
Location

86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ 07470

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1689 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage. Home backs up to Riverside Park greenway and features a beautiful, over-sized, fenced-in yard. The ground flr fam room sliders to patio make this home perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. W/D, natl gas BBQ, fire pit included. Dogs welcome. Move right in. Tenant insur required. Credit/backgrnd/criminal checks for each occupant over 18 paid by Tenant. No smoking. LL pays for Exterior/ Lawn Maintenance, Trash. Ten pays gas, elec, heat, water, sewer, snow removal. Avail Aug 8, so all can enjoy the summer and be settled in before school starts. Two-year lease avail. Easy access to Rt 23, restaurants + retail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 FARMINGDALE RD have any available units?
86 FARMINGDALE RD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86 FARMINGDALE RD have?
Some of 86 FARMINGDALE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 FARMINGDALE RD currently offering any rent specials?
86 FARMINGDALE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 FARMINGDALE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 FARMINGDALE RD is pet friendly.
Does 86 FARMINGDALE RD offer parking?
Yes, 86 FARMINGDALE RD offers parking.
Does 86 FARMINGDALE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 FARMINGDALE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 FARMINGDALE RD have a pool?
No, 86 FARMINGDALE RD does not have a pool.
Does 86 FARMINGDALE RD have accessible units?
No, 86 FARMINGDALE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 86 FARMINGDALE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 FARMINGDALE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 FARMINGDALE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 FARMINGDALE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
