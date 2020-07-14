Treetop Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator extra storage Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym parking playground garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry

Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner. Along its tree-lined streets and throughout pristine lake communities, the small Borough of Bloomingdale. Noted for both its active and passive recreational opportunities, Bloomingdale is home to the Norvin Green State Forest, historic DeLazier Field, the community playground at Bogue Pond, historic Federal Hill, and various parcels of property and various other pocket parks and playgrounds located throughout the municipality. Let TreeTop Terrace be your new home.