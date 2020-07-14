All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Treetop Apartments

117 Treetop Ct · (973) 755-2386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ 07403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 015 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 017 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 094 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Unit 082 · Avail. now

$1,775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 004 · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2173 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Treetop Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
extra storage
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner. Along its tree-lined streets and throughout pristine lake communities, the small Borough of Bloomingdale. Noted for both its active and passive recreational opportunities, Bloomingdale is home to the Norvin Green State Forest, historic DeLazier Field, the community playground at Bogue Pond, historic Federal Hill, and various parcels of property and various other pocket parks and playgrounds located throughout the municipality. Let TreeTop Terrace be your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Indoor pets only; 2 pet limit. Please call for breed and weight restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Treetop Apartments have any available units?
Treetop Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Treetop Apartments have?
Some of Treetop Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Treetop Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Treetop Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Treetop Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Treetop Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Treetop Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Treetop Apartments offers parking.
Does Treetop Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Treetop Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Treetop Apartments have a pool?
No, Treetop Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Treetop Apartments have accessible units?
No, Treetop Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Treetop Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Treetop Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Treetop Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Treetop Apartments has units with air conditioning.
