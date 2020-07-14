All apartments in Passaic County
Find more places like 7204 Richmond Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Passaic County, NJ
/
7204 Richmond Rd
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:27 PM

7204 Richmond Rd

7204 Richmond Road · (973) 657-9222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ 07480

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 957 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With Expansive Walk-In Closet! Second Bedroom With Closet Plus Full Hall Bath With Stackable Washer/Dryer In Closet! Assigned Parking Space Right In Front Of Building! Heat Pump Units For Heating/Cooling! Bald Eagle Commons Offers Clubhouse, Association Outdoor Heated Pool & Spa, Year-Round Activities & Outdoor Courts For Tennis, Bocce & Shuffleboard! This Is All Situated Just 2 Miles To Town Center With Township Shuttle Bus 3 Days A Week For Access To Shopping, Dining, Post Office, Pharmacies, Banks & So Much More! Come See This Incredible Unit Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 Richmond Rd have any available units?
7204 Richmond Rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7204 Richmond Rd have?
Some of 7204 Richmond Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 Richmond Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Richmond Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Richmond Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7204 Richmond Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Passaic County.
Does 7204 Richmond Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7204 Richmond Rd offers parking.
Does 7204 Richmond Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7204 Richmond Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Richmond Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7204 Richmond Rd has a pool.
Does 7204 Richmond Rd have accessible units?
No, 7204 Richmond Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Richmond Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 Richmond Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 Richmond Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 Richmond Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7204 Richmond Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pompton Hills
615 Hamburg Tpke
Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd
Eatontown, NJ 07724
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd
Passaic County, NJ 07424
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23
Singac, NJ 07470
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07470
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave
Clifton, NJ 07012
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct
Bloomingdale, NJ 07403

Similar Pages

Passaic County 1 Bedrooms
Passaic County 2 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJCaldwell, NJBoonton, NJRoseland, NJRockaway, NJMorris Plains, NJGlen Ridge, NJ
Singac, NJUpper Montclair, NJWoodland Park, NJRidgewood, NJHawthorne, NJPaterson, NJPassaic, NJElmwood Park, NJFair Lawn, NJEast Rutherford, NJRutherford, NJGarfield, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity