7204 Richmond Rd

Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With Expansive Walk-In Closet! Second Bedroom With Closet Plus Full Hall Bath With Stackable Washer/Dryer In Closet! Assigned Parking Space Right In Front Of Building! Heat Pump Units For Heating/Cooling! Bald Eagle Commons Offers Clubhouse, Association Outdoor Heated Pool & Spa, Year-Round Activities & Outdoor Courts For Tennis, Bocce & Shuffleboard! This Is All Situated Just 2 Miles To Town Center With Township Shuttle Bus 3 Days A Week For Access To Shopping, Dining, Post Office, Pharmacies, Banks & So Much More! Come See This Incredible Unit Today!