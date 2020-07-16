39 THOMAS TER

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area. Open floor plan with great room & fireplace, formal living and dining room! Looking for the perfect location - this home offers a cul-de-sac like location! Gorgeous open kitchen to great room, huge family room off kitchen, sliders to back yard, laundry area off kitchen and vaulted ceilings. Plus easy access to airport, transit, train, local Universities and Hospitals - Perfect for those looking to relocate to the suburbs!