All apartments in Passaic County
Find more places like 39 THOMAS TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Passaic County, NJ
/
39 THOMAS TER
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

39 THOMAS TER

39 Thomas Terrace · (973) 539-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

39 Thomas Terrace, Passaic County, NJ 07470

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,100

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area. Open floor plan with great room & fireplace, formal living and dining room! Looking for the perfect location - this home offers a cul-de-sac like location! Gorgeous open kitchen to great room, huge family room off kitchen, sliders to back yard, laundry area off kitchen and vaulted ceilings. Plus easy access to airport, transit, train, local Universities and Hospitals - Perfect for those looking to relocate to the suburbs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 THOMAS TER have any available units?
39 THOMAS TER has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 39 THOMAS TER currently offering any rent specials?
39 THOMAS TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 THOMAS TER pet-friendly?
No, 39 THOMAS TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Passaic County.
Does 39 THOMAS TER offer parking?
Yes, 39 THOMAS TER offers parking.
Does 39 THOMAS TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 THOMAS TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 THOMAS TER have a pool?
No, 39 THOMAS TER does not have a pool.
Does 39 THOMAS TER have accessible units?
No, 39 THOMAS TER does not have accessible units.
Does 39 THOMAS TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 THOMAS TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 THOMAS TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 THOMAS TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 39 THOMAS TER?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd
Eatontown, NJ 07724
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd
Passaic County, NJ 07424
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23
Singac, NJ 07470
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07470
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave
Clifton, NJ 07012
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave
Bloomingdale, NJ 07403
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct
Bloomingdale, NJ 07403

Similar Pages

Passaic County 1 Bedrooms
Passaic County 2 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJCaldwell, NJBoonton, NJRoseland, NJRockaway, NJMorris Plains, NJGlen Ridge, NJ
Singac, NJUpper Montclair, NJWoodland Park, NJRidgewood, NJHawthorne, NJPaterson, NJPassaic, NJElmwood Park, NJFair Lawn, NJEast Rutherford, NJRutherford, NJGarfield, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity