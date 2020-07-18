All apartments in Passaic County
188 CHURCH LN
188 CHURCH LN

188 Church Lane · No Longer Available
188 Church Lane, Passaic County, NJ 07470

patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
One Floor Living! Expanded 3 Bedroom 1 bath Ranch offers a spacious and bright Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining Room and a Great Room withwood-burning fireplace with sliders to a beautiful level yard for play. This well maintained home features neutral decor, tons of windows for natural light, radiant heated floors, central air and NEW 3 bedroom Septic 2016. A huge attic for storage. The exterior offers a charming side porch, a patio for entertaining and manicured yard. Located in the heart of town convenient to shopping and New shopping center on Hamburg Turnpike, Community Park around the corner and busing to NYC available. REQUIRED: 1.5 MOS SECURITY, 1ST MOS RENT, 1 MO REALTOR FEE.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Does 188 CHURCH LN have any available units?
188 CHURCH LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Passaic County, NJ.
Is 188 CHURCH LN currently offering any rent specials?
188 CHURCH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 CHURCH LN pet-friendly?
No, 188 CHURCH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Passaic County.
Does 188 CHURCH LN offer parking?
No, 188 CHURCH LN does not offer parking.
Does 188 CHURCH LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 CHURCH LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 CHURCH LN have a pool?
No, 188 CHURCH LN does not have a pool.
Does 188 CHURCH LN have accessible units?
No, 188 CHURCH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 188 CHURCH LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 CHURCH LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 CHURCH LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 188 CHURCH LN has units with air conditioning.
