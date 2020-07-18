188 CHURCH LN

Amenities

One Floor Living! Expanded 3 Bedroom 1 bath Ranch offers a spacious and bright Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining Room and a Great Room withwood-burning fireplace with sliders to a beautiful level yard for play. This well maintained home features neutral decor, tons of windows for natural light, radiant heated floors, central air and NEW 3 bedroom Septic 2016. A huge attic for storage. The exterior offers a charming side porch, a patio for entertaining and manicured yard. Located in the heart of town convenient to shopping and New shopping center on Hamburg Turnpike, Community Park around the corner and busing to NYC available. REQUIRED: 1.5 MOS SECURITY, 1ST MOS RENT, 1 MO REALTOR FEE.