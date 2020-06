Amenities

in unit laundry microwave refrigerator

Commuter's Dream! Awesome location!! Close to NYC buses, easy access to major highways, shops and restaurants! Brand New first floor... be the first one live in this new home! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer in unit. Private entrance for entire first floor. PRIME location in Palisades Park between Grand & Broad Ave, incredibly convenience to NYC commuters. Also available short-term rental (please inquiry)