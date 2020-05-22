80 Main Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Come and spend your summer vacation in this Ocean Grove Victorian, totally renovated in 2016. Bright and airy, this four bedroom, three bath home features an open floor plan on the first floor, rocking chair front porch, and outdoor space for dining and grilling. One bedroom on first floor and full bath, two bedrooms on second floor with queen beds, and suite on third floor with full bath. Available May through September. $3,700 weekly, prefers two week minimum. Monthly,: Late August into September still available. Full month of September $13,000.