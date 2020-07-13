322 Apartments for rent in Oakhurst, NJ with parking

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
407 Redmond Avenue
407 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- THIS CHARMING HOUSE HAS IT ALL! FROM THE MOMENT YOU STEP ONTO THE PORCH YOU WILL FEEL AT HOME.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
200 Oakhurst Road
200 Oakhurst Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL-Updated lovely home in the heart of Oakhurst. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage an amazing private yard large enough to add a pool.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
531 W Lincoln Avenue
531 West Lincoln Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1344 sqft
WINTER RENTAL This beautiful ranch is as comfortable and cozy as it gets!!! Great spacious layout, large eat-in kitchen, 3 large bedrooms with a full bath.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
200 Highwood Road
200 Highwood Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great cape house for winter rental in the heart of Oakhurst.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
539 Trenton Avenue
539 Trenton Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available Winter or as an Annual rental. Annual at $3800.00 month. Custom Contemporary Colonial. 4 Years old. House is move in condition. This house has many wonderful features.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
445 Brookside Avenue
445 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUAL RENTAL offered in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
370 W Park Avenue
370 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Winter Rental in Oakhurst !! This four bedroom 2 bath consists of wood floors , new kitchen , living room , dining room , bathroom and very large backyard. Home close to schools , stores and transportation.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
4 Roslyn Drive
4 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Lovely Annual rental beginning AUGUST in Oakhurst. This updated 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath charming home boasts updated appliances, hardwood floors, and a large backyard. Large finished basement with lots of space as well.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
2541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
198 Elmwood Road
198 Elmwood Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
WINTER LEASE

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
8 Roslyn Drive
8 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
Beautifully maintained house in popular Oakhurst available for summer rental.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
409 Brookside Avenue
409 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY!!Available Sept 7 2020- June 2021 .

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
7 Barbara Lane
7 Barbara Lane, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Winter Rental September 20205 Bedroom Split level home, Living room, Dining Room, Den, 2 full baths. Close to Monmouth University, Pier Village.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
165 Whalepond Road
165 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2438 sqft
Fully furnished Winter rental only minutes away from Monmouth University. This spacious bilevel home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen to cook, dine and spend time in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
80 Monmouth Road
80 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Brand new winter rental available September 2020! True colonial home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and all living space on the first level. New lighting, flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. Long driveway that can accommodate multiple cars.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
265 Whalepond Road
265 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Center Hall colonial available for Winter rental beginning 9/7/20! Fully furnished home with 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Finished basement for extra space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
6 Calvin Terrace
6 Calvin Terrace, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
Great Winter rental! Fantastic location. Beautiful bright and airy 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. This house features spacious rooms throughout with high ceilings. Sliding doors off the kitchen overlook large deck.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
455 Harnell Avenue
455 Harnell Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 2 2019 IN OAKHURST !!FRESHLY PAINTED GREAT 5 BEDROOM SPLIT LEVEL HOME,2 FULL BATHS,1 IS NEW ,LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,KITCHEN NEW FLOORS ,FAMILY ROOM.CLOSE TO SHOPPING,UNNIVERSITY.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
455 Redmond Avenue
455 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Great winter rental! Clean and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch on a quiet corner. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Available September 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
450 Redmond Avenue
450 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Ranch available for Winter Rental situated on a deep lot in the heart of Oakhurst! A roomy open floor plan features tiled foyer, large living room w/ hardwood floors, formal dining room w/ hardwood floors & bay window, sun drenched eat in

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
19 Roslyn Drive
19 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
2080 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Summer Rental. Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, nice large yard and so much more!! Near houses of worship, beaches and shopping.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
179 Delaware Avenue
179 Delaware Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL (SEPT 2020) - Newly painted large home located in the heart of Oakhurst section of Ocean Township. 5 big bedrooms, updated kitchen, newly tiled bathrooms and updated floors. Spacious finished basement. Over-sized deck and backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
5 Alvord Street
5 Alvord Street, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Furnished winter rental. Lovely and spacious home in quiet residential area. Close to Monmouth University, ocean and shopping, Great schools too.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
404 Brookside Avenue
404 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
WINTER rental available for Fall 2020 ($2400). Hardwood floors all throughout, nice white kitchen, huge master bedroom, and massive fenced backyard backing up to the woods for maximum privacy. The home comes fully furnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oakhurst, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oakhurst apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

