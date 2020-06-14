Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in Oakhurst, NJ with garage

Oakhurst
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
188 Belmar Avenue
188 Belmar Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE JUNE 15! Beautiful ranch in quiet neighborhood that includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite counter top, with SS appliances, hardwood floors, two-zoned heating & AC, large basement, over-sized garage with attached shed;

Oakhurst
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
10 Teabury Lane
10 Teabury Lane, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
ANNUAL RENTAL !!!!Beautifully appointed, This home sits on a large lot with ample backyard space for your family to Enjoy.

Oakhurst
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
84 Monmouth Road
84 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
ANNUAL RENTAL! Cute and spacious 3 bedroom home with a beautiful private yard. This charming house features high ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and more. Close to shopping, beaches and houses of worship.

Oakhurst
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
4 Roslyn Drive
4 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Lovely Annual rental beginning September(possibly late August) in Oakhurst. This updated 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath charming home boasts updated appliances, hardwood floors, and a large backyard. Large finished basement with lots of space as well.

Oakhurst
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
8 Roslyn Drive
8 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
Beautifully maintained house in popular Oakhurst available for summer rental.

Oakhurst
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
450 Redmond Avenue
450 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Ranch available for Winter Rental situated on a deep lot in the heart of Oakhurst! A roomy open floor plan features tiled foyer, large living room w/ hardwood floors, formal dining room w/ hardwood floors & bay window, sun drenched eat in

Oakhurst
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
179 Delaware Avenue
179 Delaware Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL (SEPT 2020) - Newly painted large home located in the heart of Oakhurst section of Ocean Township. 5 big bedrooms, updated kitchen, newly tiled bathrooms and updated floors. Spacious finished basement. Over-sized deck and backyard.

Oakhurst
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
5 Alvord Street
5 Alvord Street, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Furnished winter rental. Lovely and spacious home in quiet residential area. Close to Monmouth University, ocean and shopping, Great schools too.

Oakhurst
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
7 Corey Drive
7 Corey Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL. Split level home with spacious rooms, newer kitchen, bathroom on upper level has been fully renovated, rear deck overlooking large fenced property, washer/dryer. Monmouth students welcome. No smoking & no pets.
$
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

Elberon
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
616 Wildwood Road
616 Wildwood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
Newly renovated house in very popular West Allenhurst available for summer rental.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
218 Alpern Avenue
218 Alpern Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Alpern Avenue in Monmouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
53 Gimbel Place
53 Gimbel Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Ranch unit available for rent at the Manor in Wayside. Lovely community with impeccable landscaping throughout. Come see for yourself.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
291 Lawrence Avenue
291 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$26,000
1982 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. Bright & clean 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bath home in prime Oakhurst location. Skylights, hardwood floors, central a/c, new deck with large backyard. Great place to enjoy your summer on the Jersey Shore!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
400 Lawrence Avenue
400 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
SUMMER RENTAL: NEWLY RENOVATED With all new bathrooms & more! Large 5 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom House located in the desirable area of Oakhurst on a quiet cul-de-sac. Huge yard to enjoy, large garage and more.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
18 Branch Road
18 Branch Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental-Come and see this bright home with great pool. You will not want to miss this. Home boasts new appliances. Freshly painted and newly stained hard wood floors throughout. New AC. New bathrooms and open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
271 Jerome Avenue
271 Jerome Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Adorable ranch in the heart of Oakhurst. 3 bedrooms 2 baths partially finished basement. updated appliances in kitchen. large fenced in yardAlso avail for winter $1,800

Eatontown
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
305 Old Deal Road
305 Old Deal Road, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental Priced To Rent! Live in style with this fabulous & immaculate fully renovated home featuring an all new modern kitchen with stainless appliances and stone counter tops, renovated designer inspired bathrooms all overlooking a huge

West Long Branch
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
98 Hollywood Avenue
98 Hollywood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$62,000
Summer Living in style! New Construction - Custom Colonial with brand new 20x40 heated concrete pool (and electric cover). Entertain in this 4,800 square foot home boasting 7 Bedrooms & 5 1/2 Baths.

West Long Branch
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
9 Ridge Road
9 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Winter Rental..Great neighborhood, spacious home. Finished basement. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Close to everything
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oakhurst, NJ

Oakhurst apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

