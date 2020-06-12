/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 PM
130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakhurst, NJ
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
198 Elmwood Road
198 Elmwood Road, Oakhurst, NJ
WINTER LEASE
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
208 Woodcrest Road
208 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
Great annual rental in Oakhurst with 2 bedroom 1 bath on main floor. Master bedroom with in-suite bath and 4th bedroom on second floor. Hardwood floors throughout, basement with laundry and plenty of storage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
402 W Park Avenue
402 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Here it is! Furnished shore colonial summer escape available 6/15-7/31. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful decor, newer custom kitchen cabinets, modern finishes and 3 bedrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
188 Belmar Avenue
188 Belmar Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE JUNE 15! Beautiful ranch in quiet neighborhood that includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite counter top, with SS appliances, hardwood floors, two-zoned heating & AC, large basement, over-sized garage with attached shed;
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
209 Woodcrest Road
209 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
Available for the summer! Spacious expanded Cape in the heart of Oakhurst. 4 generous Bedrooms, 2 updated baths. Plenty of space to entertain with extra storage and space in the finished basement.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
10 Teabury Lane
10 Teabury Lane, Oakhurst, NJ
ANNUAL RENTAL !!!!Beautifully appointed, This home sits on a large lot with ample backyard space for your family to Enjoy.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
174 Whalepond Road
174 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY-Completely Renovated Corner Property! Move right in & Enjoy! Cozy home with a fireplace. New bathrooms and kitchen! Close to beaches, places of worship,restaurants, and shopping!
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
84 Monmouth Road
84 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
ANNUAL RENTAL! Cute and spacious 3 bedroom home with a beautiful private yard. This charming house features high ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and more. Close to shopping, beaches and houses of worship.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
1716 Melville Street
1716 Melville Street, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1391 sqft
Available for June-July of Summer of 2020 at Jersey Shore's desirable Oakhurst section of Ocean Twp.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
4 Roslyn Drive
4 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Lovely Annual rental beginning September(possibly late August) in Oakhurst. This updated 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath charming home boasts updated appliances, hardwood floors, and a large backyard. Large finished basement with lots of space as well.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
8 Roslyn Drive
8 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Beautifully maintained house in popular Oakhurst available for summer rental.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
409 Brookside Avenue
409 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
WINTER RENTAL ONLY!!Available Sept 7 2020- June 2021 .
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
202 Cliftwood Road
202 Cliftwood Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$23,000
Pristine condition home in the heart of Oakhurst available for SUMMER rental! Beautiful and completely renovated from top to bottom- like brand new! This 3-4 bedroom split level home offers so much more than just an average summer home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
539 Trenton Avenue
539 Trenton Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
Don't miss this incredible Summer Rental a few miles from the Beach and close to houses of worship . Custom Contemporary Colonial. 4 Years old. Move in condition. .
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
7 Barbara Lane
7 Barbara Lane, Oakhurst, NJ
Winter Rental September 20205 Bedroom Split level home, Living room, Dining Room, Den, 2 full baths. Close to Monmouth University, Pier Village.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
165 Whalepond Road
165 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
Fully furnished Winter rental only minutes away from Monmouth University. This spacious bilevel home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen to cook, dine and spend time in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
80 Monmouth Road
80 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Brand new winter rental available September 2020! True colonial home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and all living space on the first level. New lighting, flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. Long driveway that can accommodate multiple cars.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
265 Whalepond Road
265 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
Center Hall colonial available for Winter rental beginning 9/7/20! Fully furnished home with 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Finished basement for extra space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
6 Calvin Terrace
6 Calvin Terrace, Oakhurst, NJ
Great Winter rental! Fantastic location. Beautiful bright and airy 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. This house features spacious rooms throughout with high ceilings. Sliding doors off the kitchen overlook large deck.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
455 Harnell Avenue
455 Harnell Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 2 2019 IN OAKHURST !!FRESHLY PAINTED GREAT 5 BEDROOM SPLIT LEVEL HOME,2 FULL BATHS,1 IS NEW ,LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,KITCHEN NEW FLOORS ,FAMILY ROOM.CLOSE TO SHOPPING,UNNIVERSITY.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
455 Redmond Avenue
455 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
Great winter rental! Clean and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch on a quiet corner. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Available September 2020.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
450 Redmond Avenue
450 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Ranch available for Winter Rental situated on a deep lot in the heart of Oakhurst! A roomy open floor plan features tiled foyer, large living room w/ hardwood floors, formal dining room w/ hardwood floors & bay window, sun drenched eat in
