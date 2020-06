Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel fire pit refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

SUMMER RENTAL offered in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township.This adorable 2 bedroom 1 full bath Cape Cod home has a beautiful fenced in back yard with a putting area for those golf lovers ,a fire pit & so much room for the family to enjoy great outdoor fun!Enjoy cooking in your stainless steel appliances and serving in your open & airy dinette area .The bathrooom is newly renovated with beautiful subway tile.This rental is unfurnished but needs minimal to enjoy summer .Close to shopping,beach ,park & houses of worship.