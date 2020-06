Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WINTER rental available for Fall 2020 ($2400). Hardwood floors all throughout, nice white kitchen, huge master bedroom, and massive fenced backyard backing up to the woods for maximum privacy. The home comes fully furnished. The driveway can fit up to 8 cars plus there's a lot of street parking. Quiet street in Oakhurst close to food stores, restaurants, shopping, places of worship, and Monmouth University.Call for an appointment!