Pristine condition home in the heart of Oakhurst available for SUMMER rental! Beautiful and completely renovated from top to bottom- like brand new! This 3-4 bedroom split level home offers so much more than just an average summer home. The open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful bay window and the modern special touches of the renovations make this house extra special. Large driveway that can accommodate many cars. Finished basement with extra room that can be used for many different purposes. There is a back patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining and a small deck to sit out and drink your coffee. Two zone central air and brand new appliances will offer efficiency in all utilities.