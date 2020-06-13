62 Apartments for rent in New Brunswick, NJ with balcony
The world headquarters of Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals and many other medical care facilities and companies, including Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and the New Jersey Cancer Institute, are located in New Brunswick, NJ. No wonder its been dubbed The Health Care City.
An energetic city of just over 55,000 residents, New Brunswick, New Jersey often seems busier in the daytime, with corporate and medical employees, and college students and college staff bustling around town. With a popular cultural arts center, stellar medical facilities, and prestigious institutes of higher learning within its boundaries, New Brunswick has plenty to offer its residents in its culturally diverse, vibrant neighborhoods. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New Brunswick renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.