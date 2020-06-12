/
2 bedroom apartments
108 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Neptune City, NJ
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
33 Lipman Place
33 Lipman Place, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful home for rent situated near Shark River! Enjoy the cool breeze as you sip your morning coffee on the front porch.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
111 5TH AVENUE
111 5th Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Oceanview and just steps away from beautiful Bradley Beach! This newly renovated inside and out 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental is available just in time for Summer at the Jersey Shore.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Atkins Ave
21 Atkins Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
21 Atkins - Property Id: 272101 This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 21 Atkins Ave Neptune, New Jersey.Newly renovated house vinyl flooring,New kitchen. Call now 732.806.1467 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bradley Beach
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
Belmar
1 Unit Available
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
Belmar
1 Unit Available
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING RENOVATED NOW,BUT WILL BE AVAIL. JULY 1ST
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
709 Ocean Avenue
709 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS.$9000 FOR JULY OR AUG THRU LABOR DAY.DISCOUNT AVAILABLE IF SOMEONE WANTS BOTH MONTHS OR ENTIRE SUMMER. LAST WEEK IN JUNE A BONUS FOR ANYONE WHO RENTS JULY
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Belmar
Belmar
1 Unit Available
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
123 Lincoln Lane
123 Lincoln Ave, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Terrific winter rental available for the September 15, 2020 through May 15, 2021 term.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
132 Stockton Avenue
132 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This adorable winter rental is available 9/15/20 thru 6/15/21. Meticulously maintained, it features an updated kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer,2 bedrooms, a full renovated bath, hardwood floors and an oversized fenced in yard with a deck.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
520 Prospect Avenue
520 Prospect Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Craftsmen Yearly Rental in Shark River Hills! This 2 bedroom home offers a living room, dining room, updated kitchen ans bath. Full basement with laundry, open porch, driveway and large yard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2008 Stratford Avenue
2008 Stratford Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Quiet, clean, and private! Unpack and enjoy this charming two bedroom, one bathroom, rental above a detached garage. Close to all forms of transportation, five minute drive to downtown Asbury Park, beautiful beaches, and lots of shopping!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
JUST A FEW WEEKS REMAINING: $1900 weekly 7/25 - 9/18 or @$6700 month. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Regular).
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Monthly summer rental. Just a half a block to the beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Sleeps 7. Bonus sun room leading to patio living room off kitchen. $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available June 21 to July 21 badges provided
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
520 3rd Avenue
520 3rd Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Fabulous home for Summer Rental in Avon by the Sea! Located just three blocks to beach and boardwalk, this two bedroom home features a spacious open floor plan, central air, and sliders that lead to the rear patio for summer grilling.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bradley Beach
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
609 Park Place Avenue
609 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
RENOVATED HOME - 2 large bedrooms (one with french doors), 1 bath apartment with BASEMENT for storage. W/D hook-up. Newer kitchen with Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Hardwood floors, New flooring, Large pantry. Ample storage and closet space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
132 Heck Avenue
132 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL ONLY September 2020-May 2021. This Ocean Grove Charmer is a Perfect Opportunity to Have Your Own Winter Pied-A-Terre! Just a Stone's Throw from Asbury's Excitement & OGs Victorian town.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
113 Franklin Avenue
113 Franklin Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WK JULY & AUGUST SUMMER RENTAL 2020 Craftsman Charmer on corner lot with southern exposure.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
132 Clark Avenue
132 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This adorable summer rental has so much to offer! It features an open layout with a spacious living room with a queen sleep sofa, 2 bedrooms (both with 2 twins) a full bath and a delightful, private rear enclosed porch.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
87 Cookman Avenue
87 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WEEKLY 2020 SUMMER RENTAL Cuter than a button! This Ocean Grove Victorian cottage offers a private patio and wrap around porch for BBQs and enjoying summer breezes, living room w/ separate TV nook, dining room, updated kitchen w/ Viking
