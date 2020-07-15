/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM
12 Studio Apartments for rent in Morristown, NJ
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 12:02 AM
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,975
554 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 12:13 AM
$
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Morristown
Jefferson
51 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,350
655 sqft
Major renovations underway! New windows, New laundry rooms, New kitchens and Baths, Upgraded hallway lighting, New exteriors and more! Our property is conveniently located near the old fashioned working downtown is a pleasure to walk and shop.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 12:26 AM
14 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,490
576 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Morristown
75 MAPLE AVE
75 Maple Avenue, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,300
Great Value for Location! Affordable and clean Studio apartment on 3rd floor of building. Seperate sleeping alcove and kitchen with dining area. Rent includes all utilities. NO RENTAL FEE!
Results within 1 mile of Morristown
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
159 VISTA DR
159 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,100
Spacious 2 story - 2 bedroom - 2 full bath townhouse located in Cedar Knolls (between Morristown and Morris Plains.) First floor has entry foyer leading to living room/dining room combo with sliders to deck.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
255 E HANOVER AVE
255 E Hanover Ave, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$1,250
Totally renovated studio is waiting for you!! 2nd floor unit with separate entrance, newer kitchen with dishwasher and newer bath, one car detached garage. Washer and dryer being installed in the unit!! Come and see!! No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Morristown
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison
108 GREENWICH CT
108 Greenwich Court, Madison, NJ
Studio
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 108 GREENWICH CT in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Morristown
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,615
628 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
18 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
600 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Summit
800 SPGFLD AVE UNIT 4
800 Spgfld Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
$1,600
Bright & Spacious 1 BDRM W/CACgreat location,NYC train across the street & close to stores
Similar Pages
Morristown 1 BedroomsMorristown 2 BedroomsMorristown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMorristown 3 BedroomsMorristown Apartments with Balcony
Morristown Apartments with GarageMorristown Apartments with GymMorristown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMorristown Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMorristown Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ