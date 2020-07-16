Amenities
Immaculate and meticulously maintained. 2nd floor, 1 bedrm unit w/updated kitchen (new dishwasher and refrig), updated bath, newer hardwood floors thruout. Covered balcony/deck - avail immed. Heat, gas, water included in rent. Complex offers inground swimming pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Beautiful grounds, sidewalk access. Chatham location with easy access to major highways (Rte 24/78/GSPkwy), Mall at Short Hills, local shops and restaurants. No smoking/pets allowed. Completed application, credit check(s), employment/income verification required. In unit laundry with newer stackable washer/dryer. Storage unit in basement. Addtl guest parking. Tenant pays first $200/repairs. Landlord/tenant shares realtor fee.