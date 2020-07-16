All apartments in Morris County
Find more places like 5 Avon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morris County, NJ
/
5 Avon
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:47 AM

5 Avon

5 Avon Court · (908) 347-8757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5 Avon Court, Morris County, NJ 07928
Chatham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Immaculate and meticulously maintained. 2nd floor, 1 bedrm unit w/updated kitchen (new dishwasher and refrig), updated bath, newer hardwood floors thruout. Covered balcony/deck - avail immed. Heat, gas, water included in rent. Complex offers inground swimming pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Beautiful grounds, sidewalk access. Chatham location with easy access to major highways (Rte 24/78/GSPkwy), Mall at Short Hills, local shops and restaurants. No smoking/pets allowed. Completed application, credit check(s), employment/income verification required. In unit laundry with newer stackable washer/dryer. Storage unit in basement. Addtl guest parking. Tenant pays first $200/repairs. Landlord/tenant shares realtor fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Avon have any available units?
5 Avon has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Avon have?
Some of 5 Avon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Avon currently offering any rent specials?
5 Avon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Avon pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Avon is pet friendly.
Does 5 Avon offer parking?
Yes, 5 Avon offers parking.
Does 5 Avon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Avon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Avon have a pool?
Yes, 5 Avon has a pool.
Does 5 Avon have accessible units?
No, 5 Avon does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Avon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Avon has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Avon have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Avon does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5 Avon?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive
Mount Arlington, NJ 07856
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street
Chatham, NJ 07928
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl
Chatham, NJ 07928
Jackson House
515 Main Street
Chatham, NJ 07928
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd
Morris County, NJ 07869

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Lodi, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJNew Providence, NJKenilworth, NJWestfield, NJGarwood, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJ
Caldwell, NJBoonton, NJWharton, NJMadison, NJMorris Plains, NJRockaway, NJRoseland, NJMount Arlington, NJHackettstown, NJFlorham Park, NJHopatcong, NJNewton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity