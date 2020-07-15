384 Hampton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful, well kept, spacious upstairs Glenwyck model. All appliances included with newer stove, microwave and washer and dryer. . Recessed lighting and energy efficient furnace. Oak flooring and wood staircase. Lovely deck off living room. Relax by fireplace. Two large bedrooms each with its own updated baths. Convenient parking in front of home. Short distance to NYC bus, excellent shopping to Costco, Whole Foods and the Shoppes of Old Bridge. Marlboro offers highly rated schools. Community offers pool, tennis, basketball courts and tot lot.