384 Hampton Place
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:32 PM

384 Hampton Place

384 Hampton Place · (732) 972-1000
Location

384 Hampton Place, Monmouth County, NJ 07751

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, well kept, spacious upstairs Glenwyck model. All appliances included with newer stove, microwave and washer and dryer. . Recessed lighting and energy efficient furnace. Oak flooring and wood staircase. Lovely deck off living room. Relax by fireplace. Two large bedrooms each with its own updated baths. Convenient parking in front of home. Short distance to NYC bus, excellent shopping to Costco, Whole Foods and the Shoppes of Old Bridge. Marlboro offers highly rated schools. Community offers pool, tennis, basketball courts and tot lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 Hampton Place have any available units?
384 Hampton Place has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 384 Hampton Place have?
Some of 384 Hampton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 Hampton Place currently offering any rent specials?
384 Hampton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Hampton Place pet-friendly?
No, 384 Hampton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 384 Hampton Place offer parking?
Yes, 384 Hampton Place offers parking.
Does 384 Hampton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 384 Hampton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Hampton Place have a pool?
Yes, 384 Hampton Place has a pool.
Does 384 Hampton Place have accessible units?
No, 384 Hampton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Hampton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 384 Hampton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 384 Hampton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 Hampton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
