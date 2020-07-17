Rent Calculator
All apartments in Monmouth County
Find more places like 3807 Corral Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Monmouth County, NJ
/
3807 Corral Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3807 Corral Court
3807 Corral Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3807 Corral Court, Monmouth County, NJ 07728
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Neat clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo with finished basement. Just move right in. You won't be disappointed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3807 Corral Court have any available units?
3807 Corral Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monmouth County, NJ
.
Is 3807 Corral Court currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Corral Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Corral Court pet-friendly?
No, 3807 Corral Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monmouth County
.
Does 3807 Corral Court offer parking?
No, 3807 Corral Court does not offer parking.
Does 3807 Corral Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Corral Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Corral Court have a pool?
Yes, 3807 Corral Court has a pool.
Does 3807 Corral Court have accessible units?
No, 3807 Corral Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Corral Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 Corral Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 Corral Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 Corral Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
