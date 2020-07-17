All apartments in Monmouth County
3807 Corral Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3807 Corral Court

3807 Corral Court · No Longer Available
Location

3807 Corral Court, Monmouth County, NJ 07728

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Neat clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo with finished basement. Just move right in. You won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Corral Court have any available units?
3807 Corral Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monmouth County, NJ.
Is 3807 Corral Court currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Corral Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Corral Court pet-friendly?
No, 3807 Corral Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 3807 Corral Court offer parking?
No, 3807 Corral Court does not offer parking.
Does 3807 Corral Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Corral Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Corral Court have a pool?
Yes, 3807 Corral Court has a pool.
Does 3807 Corral Court have accessible units?
No, 3807 Corral Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Corral Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 Corral Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 Corral Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 Corral Court does not have units with air conditioning.
