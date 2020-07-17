29 Auburn Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Shadow lake Village 55+ Community--Relax and enjoy the view of Thimble lake in this 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Juniper Lakeside condo with garage. Open concept living room/dining room is joined by a large sunroom..You can enjoy your morning breakfast overlooking the lake. 2 large bedrooms master bedroom with walk in closet and updated bathroom..The skylight in the living room adds natural light and the sunroom has 2 large storage closets..Condo has been freshly painted and 2 updated bathrooms. Come enjoy all the amenities including walking paths active clubhouse 24 hour security clubhouse, outdoor pool, plus close to GSP and Red Bank and the train.