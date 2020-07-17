All apartments in Monmouth County
Find more places like 29 Auburn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth County, NJ
/
29 Auburn Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

29 Auburn Court

29 Auburn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29 Auburn Court, Monmouth County, NJ 07701

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Shadow lake Village 55+ Community--Relax and enjoy the view of Thimble lake in this 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Juniper Lakeside condo with garage. Open concept living room/dining room is joined by a large sunroom..You can enjoy your morning breakfast overlooking the lake. 2 large bedrooms master bedroom with walk in closet and updated bathroom..The skylight in the living room adds natural light and the sunroom has 2 large storage closets..Condo has been freshly painted and 2 updated bathrooms. Come enjoy all the amenities including walking paths active clubhouse 24 hour security clubhouse, outdoor pool, plus close to GSP and Red Bank and the train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Auburn Court have any available units?
29 Auburn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monmouth County, NJ.
What amenities does 29 Auburn Court have?
Some of 29 Auburn Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Auburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
29 Auburn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Auburn Court pet-friendly?
No, 29 Auburn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 29 Auburn Court offer parking?
Yes, 29 Auburn Court offers parking.
Does 29 Auburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Auburn Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Auburn Court have a pool?
Yes, 29 Auburn Court has a pool.
Does 29 Auburn Court have accessible units?
No, 29 Auburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Auburn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Auburn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Auburn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Auburn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue
Belmar, NJ 07719
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Country Club
2 Country Club Road
Eatontown, NJ 07724
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue
Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne
Monmouth County, NJ 08736
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave
Cliffwood Beach, NJ 07721

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJWestfield, NJManasquan, NJLittle Silver, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJAsbury Park, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
West Freehold, NJWest Belmar, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJRed Bank, NJBelmar, NJFreehold, NJTinton Falls, NJVista Center, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJPoint Pleasant, NJEatontown, NJMorganville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn College