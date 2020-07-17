All apartments in Monmouth County
Find more places like 19 Woodpecker Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth County, NJ
/
19 Woodpecker Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

19 Woodpecker Way

19 Woodpecker Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ 07746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook. Brand new Master Bathroom with double sink Vanity, separated shower stall & tub & ceramic tile; Brand new main bathroom on the 2nd level; Freshly painted; Hardwood flooring in all levels; Wide open Eat-in Kitchen with Maple Cabinets and granite countertops; Full Finished Walkout Basement with newer laminated Flooring, Full Bathroom & extra rooms for entertaining/ office; huge multi-tier low-maintenance deck surrounded by evergreen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Woodpecker Way have any available units?
19 Woodpecker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monmouth County, NJ.
What amenities does 19 Woodpecker Way have?
Some of 19 Woodpecker Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Woodpecker Way currently offering any rent specials?
19 Woodpecker Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Woodpecker Way pet-friendly?
No, 19 Woodpecker Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 19 Woodpecker Way offer parking?
Yes, 19 Woodpecker Way offers parking.
Does 19 Woodpecker Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Woodpecker Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Woodpecker Way have a pool?
No, 19 Woodpecker Way does not have a pool.
Does 19 Woodpecker Way have accessible units?
No, 19 Woodpecker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Woodpecker Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Woodpecker Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Woodpecker Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Woodpecker Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue
Keyport, NJ 07735
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St
Matawan, NJ 07747
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Country Club
2 Country Club Road
Eatontown, NJ 07724
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne
Monmouth County, NJ 08736

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJWestfield, NJManasquan, NJLittle Silver, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJAsbury Park, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
West Freehold, NJWest Belmar, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJRed Bank, NJBelmar, NJFreehold, NJTinton Falls, NJVista Center, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJPoint Pleasant, NJEatontown, NJMorganville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn College