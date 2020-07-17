19 Woodpecker Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook. Brand new Master Bathroom with double sink Vanity, separated shower stall & tub & ceramic tile; Brand new main bathroom on the 2nd level; Freshly painted; Hardwood flooring in all levels; Wide open Eat-in Kitchen with Maple Cabinets and granite countertops; Full Finished Walkout Basement with newer laminated Flooring, Full Bathroom & extra rooms for entertaining/ office; huge multi-tier low-maintenance deck surrounded by evergreen.