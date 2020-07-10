/
apartments with washer dryer
213 Apartments for rent in Monmouth Beach, NJ with washer-dryer
Monmouth Beach
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There is still time to enjoy summer in this all-inclusive beach front annual rental. Twenty four hour front desk security, luxury building with all the amenities, indoor and out door pool, direct beach access, tennis, gym, community room and cafe.
Monmouth Beach
19 Riverdale Avenue
19 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Plenty of room to roam in this four bedroom 3 full bath including outside shower: BEACH HOUSE! Be part of summer life at the Jersey Shore! It doesn't get better than this.
Monmouth Beach
100 Seaview Avenue
100 Seaview Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You do not want to miss this annual rental located in one of the area's finest Riverfront Communities. Welcome to Breakwater Cove! This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Monmouth Beach
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.
Monmouth Beach
6 Cook Street
6 Cook Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1572 sqft
WINTER RENTAL!!This beautifully maintained and impeccably kept home, tucked away on a quiet street and just a short walk to the beach is the perfect place to spend the off season.
Monmouth Beach
55 Ocean Avenue
55 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You cannot beat the views of this ''B'' end unit on the 14th floor of The Admiralty. It offers 2 bedrooms + den with a wraparound porch off the living room.
Monmouth Beach
1 River Lane
1 River Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3897 sqft
Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation.
Monmouth Beach
25 Riverdale Avenue
25 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
SUMMER RENTAL in August! This will not disappoint! Inspired by an HGTV (elevated) dream home. Street level front entrance with plenty of parking and two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Monmouth Beach
Sea Bright
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Available September, the best month of the year! Spend your mornings overlooking the Shrewsbury River and your evening watching incredible sunsets. ''The Crows Nest'' as it's called has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Sea Bright
1201 Ocean Avenue
1201 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - WASHER AND DRYER In This Furnished Rental - Unit 58 - Beautifully Renovated Condo In Runaway Beach Complex. Available September 8, 2020 Until June 8, 2021.
Oceanport
92 Gooseneck Point Road
92 Gooseneck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4948 sqft
Enjoy the summer or the year in this fabulous custom home w/unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River, amazing sunsets & cool salty breezes! 5 Bedrooms,3 full & 2 half baths, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/expansive water views!
Sea Bright
26 Beach Street
26 Beach Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL - Available September 1 $4000. Enjoy the wonderful beach, water views and all the fun Sea Bright offers from this updated 3 bedroom spacious seaside colonial. Freshly painted and hard wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and baths.
North Long Branch
68 Berry Place
68 Berry Place, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1428 sqft
Rare Gem Spacious Ranch in perfect condition can be yours this fall. This ranch boasts all new renovations. Think you need some wide open space on the beach with plenty of parking for your family? This is it. FALL in love after summer 2020.
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
Long Branch City
152 Ocean Avenue N
152 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene.
North Long Branch
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.
North Long Branch
422 N Ocean Boulevard
422 Ocean Blvd N, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
watch sun rises and moon rises from this Spacious ocean front with sweeping un-obstructed ocean view, renovated 2bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo, washer& Dryer excellent location, minutes from the beach, seven president beach, pier village, and
Long Branch City
65 Marine Terrace
65 Marine Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
This furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths brick cape is just steps to the beach and Long Branch Promenade.
North Long Branch
580 Patten Avenue
580 Patten Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2318 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, end unit townhome in the waterfront community Marina Bay Club. Three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. Lower level features separate entrance, bedroom and a full bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Monmouth Beach
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,959
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
West End
31 Cedar Avenue
31 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
823 sqft
Annual Rental available now! Right in the heart of West End! Well kept and updated two bedroom condo in a private tucked away development with assigned parking.
Elberon
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
WINTER RENTAL-6 BD/3 BATH RANCH WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS.
Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
7400 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.
