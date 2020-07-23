All apartments in Middlesex County
63 Lynnette Court
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:05 AM

63 Lynnette Court

63 Lynnette Court · (786) 853-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

63 Lynnette Court, Middlesex County, NJ 08824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1950 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,950

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Available 08/14/20 Direct from Owner!Town House, South Brunswick Twp - Property Id: 321939

Direct from Owner!!! DON"T MISS THIS ONE!!!
Nothing to do here Move in ready, 2 bedrooms plus a loft and 2.5 bathrooms. Desirable Radcliffe Model with Loft. Available for Rent. Upgrades Galore: Updates floors, new Kitchen appliances, updated bathroom and much more. Walking distance to any NYC bus stop and 10 min away from Jersey avenue station, Commuters Delight. Blue Ribbon Schools- DON'T MISS This one!! SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Dedicated Parking Spot. Walk-able to Grocery stores and Pharmacies. Pls contact-kendallparknj@yahoo.com or Payal on cell ( 786 853 8568)Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/63-lynnette-court-kendall-park-nj/321939
Property Id 321939

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5959035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Lynnette Court have any available units?
63 Lynnette Court has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Lynnette Court have?
Some of 63 Lynnette Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Lynnette Court currently offering any rent specials?
63 Lynnette Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Lynnette Court pet-friendly?
No, 63 Lynnette Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 63 Lynnette Court offer parking?
Yes, 63 Lynnette Court offers parking.
Does 63 Lynnette Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Lynnette Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Lynnette Court have a pool?
No, 63 Lynnette Court does not have a pool.
Does 63 Lynnette Court have accessible units?
No, 63 Lynnette Court does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Lynnette Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Lynnette Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Lynnette Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Lynnette Court does not have units with air conditioning.
