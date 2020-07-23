Amenities
Available 08/14/20 Direct from Owner!Town House, South Brunswick Twp - Property Id: 321939
Direct from Owner!!! DON"T MISS THIS ONE!!!
Nothing to do here Move in ready, 2 bedrooms plus a loft and 2.5 bathrooms. Desirable Radcliffe Model with Loft. Available for Rent. Upgrades Galore: Updates floors, new Kitchen appliances, updated bathroom and much more. Walking distance to any NYC bus stop and 10 min away from Jersey avenue station, Commuters Delight. Blue Ribbon Schools- DON'T MISS This one!! SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Dedicated Parking Spot. Walk-able to Grocery stores and Pharmacies. Pls contact-kendallparknj@yahoo.com or Payal on cell ( 786 853 8568)Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/63-lynnette-court-kendall-park-nj/321939
No Pets Allowed
