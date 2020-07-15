Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard

Welcome to Valley Manor Apartments for rent. It's just perfect! To start with, you'll have a beautifully wooded scenic setting on the banks of the Raritan River, far removed from in-town traffic and congestion, yet convenient. Valley Manor is ideal for the commuter as well as the shopper in us all! Shopping centers are minutes away. Easy access to Route 1, 18, 287, 130, GSP, NJTPK. If you prefer public transportation, there's NJ Transit & Amtrak trains as well as buses nearby. Come visit Valley Manor today!