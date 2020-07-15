All apartments in Middlesex County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Valley Manor

131 Marina Dr · (732) 860-5728
Location

131 Marina Dr, Middlesex County, NJ 08817

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 153A · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 143I · Avail. Sep 7

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136J · Avail. Sep 7

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valley Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
Welcome to Valley Manor Apartments for rent. It's just perfect! To start with, you'll have a beautifully wooded scenic setting on the banks of the Raritan River, far removed from in-town traffic and congestion, yet convenient. Valley Manor is ideal for the commuter as well as the shopper in us all! Shopping centers are minutes away. Easy access to Route 1, 18, 287, 130, GSP, NJTPK. If you prefer public transportation, there's NJ Transit & Amtrak trains as well as buses nearby. Come visit Valley Manor today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (non-refundable)
rent: $75
restrictions: Pets are allowed with written contract.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valley Manor have any available units?
Valley Manor has 3 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Valley Manor have?
Some of Valley Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valley Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Valley Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valley Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Valley Manor is pet friendly.
Does Valley Manor offer parking?
Yes, Valley Manor offers parking.
Does Valley Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Valley Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Valley Manor have a pool?
Yes, Valley Manor has a pool.
Does Valley Manor have accessible units?
No, Valley Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Valley Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valley Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Valley Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Valley Manor has units with air conditioning.
