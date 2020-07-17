40 Laurie Court

Amenities

Rentals delight! Unpack & move right into this 2 bedroom & 1.5 bath townhome in the Canon Woods community of Matawan, NJ! This spacious home offers an open floorplan w skylight and loft, beautiful fireplace in the family room & 2 story dining room with upgraded eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms, full finished basement and driveway with a garage. Enjoy the community pool, a tennis court, and a short walk distance from the train station and local amenities for the families!