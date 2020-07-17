All apartments in Middlesex County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

40 Laurie Court

40 Laurie Court · (732) 786-3838
Location

40 Laurie Court, Middlesex County, NJ 07747

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rentals delight! Unpack & move right into this 2 bedroom & 1.5 bath townhome in the Canon Woods community of Matawan, NJ! This spacious home offers an open floorplan w skylight and loft, beautiful fireplace in the family room & 2 story dining room with upgraded eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms, full finished basement and driveway with a garage. Enjoy the community pool, a tennis court, and a short walk distance from the train station and local amenities for the families!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Laurie Court have any available units?
40 Laurie Court has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Laurie Court have?
Some of 40 Laurie Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Laurie Court currently offering any rent specials?
40 Laurie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Laurie Court pet-friendly?
No, 40 Laurie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 40 Laurie Court offer parking?
Yes, 40 Laurie Court offers parking.
Does 40 Laurie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Laurie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Laurie Court have a pool?
Yes, 40 Laurie Court has a pool.
Does 40 Laurie Court have accessible units?
No, 40 Laurie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Laurie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Laurie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Laurie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Laurie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
