426 MASTERSON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry

Bright and meticulously 2nd floor, 2BR, 2BA condo in "The Madison" luxury condominiums. Lavish main entry invites you in. The building is equipped with full size elevators in addition to stairs for convenience. Flowing floor plan with expansive living room which features a corner gas fireplace, as well as a sliding door to balcony. Dining room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers elegant 42 inch cabinets, granite counters and a tiled back splash, gas cooking, and a breakfast counter. Master suite with walk-in closet and bath which offers a soaking tub and double vanity. Additional spacious bedroom and bath. Laundry room in the condo for convenience. High ceilings and huge windows throughout. Don't forget The Madison clubhouse which features a gym, banquet room, meeting room, kitchen and fireplace! This community is centrally and conveniently located, close to Princeton South Corporation Center, TCNJ's new Campus Town featuring Barnes & Noble, new shops and restaurants; Capitol Health, Bristol Myers, and for commuters I95/295, Rts. 31 and 29, West Trenton Septa train station and of course, Mercer Airport. Don't miss this incredible opportunity!