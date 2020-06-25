All apartments in Mercer County
Mercer County, NJ
426 MASTERSON COURT
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:13 AM

426 MASTERSON COURT

426 Masterson Ct · (609) 921-9202
Location

426 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ 08618

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1573 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
Bright and meticulously 2nd floor, 2BR, 2BA condo in "The Madison" luxury condominiums. Lavish main entry invites you in. The building is equipped with full size elevators in addition to stairs for convenience. Flowing floor plan with expansive living room which features a corner gas fireplace, as well as a sliding door to balcony. Dining room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers elegant 42 inch cabinets, granite counters and a tiled back splash, gas cooking, and a breakfast counter. Master suite with walk-in closet and bath which offers a soaking tub and double vanity. Additional spacious bedroom and bath. Laundry room in the condo for convenience. High ceilings and huge windows throughout. Don't forget The Madison clubhouse which features a gym, banquet room, meeting room, kitchen and fireplace! This community is centrally and conveniently located, close to Princeton South Corporation Center, TCNJ's new Campus Town featuring Barnes & Noble, new shops and restaurants; Capitol Health, Bristol Myers, and for commuters I95/295, Rts. 31 and 29, West Trenton Septa train station and of course, Mercer Airport. Don't miss this incredible opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 MASTERSON COURT have any available units?
426 MASTERSON COURT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 426 MASTERSON COURT have?
Some of 426 MASTERSON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 MASTERSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
426 MASTERSON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 MASTERSON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 426 MASTERSON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 426 MASTERSON COURT offer parking?
No, 426 MASTERSON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 426 MASTERSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 MASTERSON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 MASTERSON COURT have a pool?
No, 426 MASTERSON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 426 MASTERSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 426 MASTERSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 426 MASTERSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 MASTERSON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 426 MASTERSON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 MASTERSON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
