34 FEILER COURT
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:39 AM

34 FEILER COURT

34 Feiler Ct · (609) 987-8889 ext. 118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

34 Feiler Ct, Mercer County, NJ 08648

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nicely renovated 2bed condo in desirable Lawrence SQ Village. Move right in condition. Crown moldings decorate the ceiling and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and hallway. The kitchen is updated with stainless appliances. The wIne cellar is located in the kitchen counter. The kitchen and dining room lightings are updated. The bedroom floors are carpets. The master bedroom with a walking closet. The master bath has a glass door shower stall. The 2nd bedroom has a double closet. The hallway bath has a soaking tub. The laundry room and the kitchen has ceramic tile flooring. Very bright unit. Very close to all major highways, I295, 95, Rt.1 and shopping malls, hospitals, train stations, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 FEILER COURT have any available units?
34 FEILER COURT has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 FEILER COURT have?
Some of 34 FEILER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 FEILER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
34 FEILER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 FEILER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 34 FEILER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 34 FEILER COURT offer parking?
No, 34 FEILER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 34 FEILER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 FEILER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 FEILER COURT have a pool?
No, 34 FEILER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 34 FEILER COURT have accessible units?
No, 34 FEILER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 34 FEILER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 FEILER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 FEILER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 FEILER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
