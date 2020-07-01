34 FEILER COURT

Amenities

Nicely renovated 2bed condo in desirable Lawrence SQ Village. Move right in condition. Crown moldings decorate the ceiling and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and hallway. The kitchen is updated with stainless appliances. The wIne cellar is located in the kitchen counter. The kitchen and dining room lightings are updated. The bedroom floors are carpets. The master bedroom with a walking closet. The master bath has a glass door shower stall. The 2nd bedroom has a double closet. The hallway bath has a soaking tub. The laundry room and the kitchen has ceramic tile flooring. Very bright unit. Very close to all major highways, I295, 95, Rt.1 and shopping malls, hospitals, train stations, etc