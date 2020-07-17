All apartments in Mercer County
2410 Liberty St
2410 Liberty St

2410 Liberty Street · (855) 979-9886
Location

2410 Liberty Street, Mercer County, NJ 08629

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1925 · Avail. now

$1,925

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2347 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hamilton Township, NJ - Rent-To-Own this Three Story 4BR 2 Bath Home!

This home is available for Rent-To-Own only, sorry no straight rent.

No Banks! Less than perfect credit is ok

This home features the following:

Historical 1900's Colonial
Original architectural features.
Largest home and lot on Liberty Street.
Close walk to Kuser Park & Kuser Mansion.
Around the corner from the Kuser Elementary School.
Original hardwood floors
Breakfast nook
Dining room w/ double French doors
Open Family Room with Beautiful Wood Burning Fireplace.
Separate office/library
Three spacious bedrooms & bath on second floor.
Third floor bedroom/finished attic 
Fenced backyard
Covered Outdoor Patio complete
2 Car Detached Garage
And More!!!

A down payment or assignment fee of a minimum of $12,000 is required for this home.

We understand things happen that are sometimes out of your control.  Therefore do not think that your credit will keep you from owning this home.

We are primarily concerned with three things in order to qualify you for this home

1:  Do you have a Down Payment?
2:  Do you have the ability make the payments?
3: Are you serious about owning a home through our programs?

A good rule of thumb is that you make at least three times the monthly payment amount. So, for this home, the household should bring about $5,775 per month in income.

Where can money for the required down payment come from? 401K, credit card, pension plan, family/friends, tax return, stocks/bonds/annuities, IRA, proceeds from an inheritance, insurance policy just to name a few….

We are investors and specialize in owner finance and lease purchase homes.

Equitable Interest/Contract Seller

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Liberty St have any available units?
2410 Liberty St has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2410 Liberty St have?
Some of 2410 Liberty St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Liberty St currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Liberty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Liberty St pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Liberty St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 2410 Liberty St offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Liberty St offers parking.
Does 2410 Liberty St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Liberty St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Liberty St have a pool?
No, 2410 Liberty St does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Liberty St have accessible units?
No, 2410 Liberty St does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Liberty St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Liberty St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Liberty St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Liberty St does not have units with air conditioning.
