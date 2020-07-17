2410 Liberty St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Hamilton Township, NJ - Rent-To-Own this Three Story 4BR 2 Bath Home!



This home is available for Rent-To-Own only, sorry no straight rent.



No Banks! Less than perfect credit is ok



This home features the following:



Historical 1900's Colonial

Original architectural features.

Largest home and lot on Liberty Street.

Close walk to Kuser Park & Kuser Mansion.

Around the corner from the Kuser Elementary School.

Original hardwood floors

Breakfast nook

Dining room w/ double French doors

Open Family Room with Beautiful Wood Burning Fireplace.

Separate office/library

Three spacious bedrooms & bath on second floor.

Third floor bedroom/finished attic

Fenced backyard

Covered Outdoor Patio complete

2 Car Detached Garage

And More!!!



A down payment or assignment fee of a minimum of $12,000 is required for this home.



We understand things happen that are sometimes out of your control. Therefore do not think that your credit will keep you from owning this home.



We are primarily concerned with three things in order to qualify you for this home



1: Do you have a Down Payment?

2: Do you have the ability make the payments?

3: Are you serious about owning a home through our programs?



A good rule of thumb is that you make at least three times the monthly payment amount. So, for this home, the household should bring about $5,775 per month in income.



Where can money for the required down payment come from? 401K, credit card, pension plan, family/friends, tax return, stocks/bonds/annuities, IRA, proceeds from an inheritance, insurance policy just to name a few….



We are investors and specialize in owner finance and lease purchase homes.



Equitable Interest/Contract Seller



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902934)