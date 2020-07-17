All apartments in Mercer County
Mercer County, NJ
/
2 VANDERVEER DR
2 VANDERVEER DR

2 Vanderveer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2 Vanderveer Drive, Mercer County, NJ 08648

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED! Welcome home to this large 5 bed 3.5 bath custom split level in the desirable Lawrence Twp. This unique home is almost 3500 square feet and features a huge backyard, updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, 5 zone hot water baseboard heating, smart thermostats, walk in closets, and an oversized driveway for plenty of off street parking. Sliders off of the downstairs family room to patio makes entertaining a breeze. This home is conveniently located across from Rider University, major roadways, shopping, and mass transit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owners will maintain grass and snow removal. Make your appointment to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 VANDERVEER DR have any available units?
2 VANDERVEER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer County, NJ.
What amenities does 2 VANDERVEER DR have?
Some of 2 VANDERVEER DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 VANDERVEER DR currently offering any rent specials?
2 VANDERVEER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 VANDERVEER DR pet-friendly?
No, 2 VANDERVEER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 2 VANDERVEER DR offer parking?
Yes, 2 VANDERVEER DR offers parking.
Does 2 VANDERVEER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 VANDERVEER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 VANDERVEER DR have a pool?
No, 2 VANDERVEER DR does not have a pool.
Does 2 VANDERVEER DR have accessible units?
No, 2 VANDERVEER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2 VANDERVEER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 VANDERVEER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 VANDERVEER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 VANDERVEER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
