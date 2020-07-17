2 VANDERVEER DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED! Welcome home to this large 5 bed 3.5 bath custom split level in the desirable Lawrence Twp. This unique home is almost 3500 square feet and features a huge backyard, updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, 5 zone hot water baseboard heating, smart thermostats, walk in closets, and an oversized driveway for plenty of off street parking. Sliders off of the downstairs family room to patio makes entertaining a breeze. This home is conveniently located across from Rider University, major roadways, shopping, and mass transit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owners will maintain grass and snow removal. Make your appointment to see it today!